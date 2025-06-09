6 Costco Essentials for Air Fryer Lovers

With over two thirds of American households owning at least one air fryer, food manufacturers are getting on board by developing foods ideal for cooking in the gadget. “Consumers are telling us, ‘You know, once I cooked the Hot Pocket in the air fryer, I’ll never go back. It’s just so much better and so much crispier,’ ” Adam Graves, president of Nestlé U.S.’s pizza and snacking division, told Food Dive. “The future is all about the air fryer. It’s really just a generational shift that you’re going to see.” Air fryer owners (including yours truly) already know just what to keep on hand for quick, convenient meals—here are six Costco essentials for air fryer lovers.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology

Costco has plenty of air fryers for sale, including the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-qt. XL 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology. I personally have used this model for years now, at least once a day, often twice, and I can’t imagine prepping meals without it. “Absolutely love this AirFryer! So easy to clean, lightweight baskets, and the option of making two meals at the same time while setting different cooking temperature makes this Ninja our favorite kitchen gadget. Highly recommend!” one shopper said.

Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls

The Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls are a staple in our home and very quick and easy to cook in the air fryer (just throw out the sauce it comes with). “Tossed em in the air fryer till they’re crispy and we use a sweet chili sauce and it’s great,” one Redditor said. “We like them. Super crunchy from the air fryer. I don’t use the sauce because I always have lots of Asian condiments on hand. Also, we totally worship edamame so the edamame bean burrito-like filling on the inside is not a minus for us,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Sous Vide Egg Bites

The Kirkland Sous Vide Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites are ideal for the air fryer—I personally prefer to cook them low and slow (10 mins at 300 F if they’re fridge-cold) to keep that creamy sous vide texture. “Never had the Starbucks version, but these are pretty good. 9-10 minutes in the air fryer and they come out crispy on the outside, the inside is fluffy. $9.99 for a 10 pack and one serving (2 bites) is 250 cal and 17g protein,” one member said.

Chicken Wings

I absolutely love prepping meat in the air fryer, and Costco has so many different meat options to choose from. Chicken wings are an ideal air fryer food—simply toss them in oil, salt, and spices, and you get perfectly cooked crispy wings each time without any fuss. The Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings, Classic Buffalo are highly rated by members and marketed as “air fryer ready”.

Kirkland Signature Crispy French Fries

The Kirkland Signature Crispy French Fries are ideal for air fryer cooking, members say. “As someone that has tried a ton of frozen French fry varieties including the old thin kind Costco carried, I really like these. They get super crispy in the air fryer and remind me of twice fried restaurant style fries. For the price you really can’t go wrong for very large quantity of fries you get,” one Redditor shared.

Kirkland Croissants

Costco’s famous Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants taste so much better after being warmed up in the air fryer. “This is a game changer. My husband began doing this months ago and since then air fryer is the way to go for croissants!” one shopper said. “This is the way I do too. I freeze them in a small batch. 2 min at 350 in airfryer, it is perfect,” another agreed.