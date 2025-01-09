At Costco, What One Item Do You Wish the Store Had? Fans Weigh In

Costco isn't just a store—it's a cornerstone of daily life for millions of loyal members. With its unbeatable prices, bulk-sized products, and cult-favorite food court, it's no wonder the retailer has such a devoted fan base. Recently, Redditor ScaredPineapple9081 sparked a spirited discussion in the r/Costco subreddit with a simple yet intriguing question: "What is the one item that would take Costco to the next level for you personally?" The thread quickly went viral, racking up hundreds of comments filled with creative suggestions, humorous takes, and passionate pleas from shoppers.

Whether it's calls to bring back discontinued food court items or demands for cutting-edge conveniences like Scan-and-Go technology, the responses offer a fascinating glimpse into what Costco fans want most. Some ideas leaned on humor—such as requests for Kirkland-branded cannabis—while others tackled practical concerns, like streamlining checkout or offering smaller produce bundles. Here are the top suggestions Reddit users shared.

Scan-and-Go Technology

One of the most upvoted suggestions was for Costco to introduce a Scan-and-Go feature, similar to what competitors like Sam's Club offer. Shoppers could scan items with their phones as they shop, skip the checkout lines, and pay directly through the app.

"Scan-and-Go is amazing. It completely changes the experience and is so much more efficient than self-checkout," one commenter raved. However, others speculated that Costco might resist the change, citing the company's emphasis on the traditional in-store shopping experience.

Expanded Food Court Options

Fans of Costco's food court have a lot of ideas for upgrades. High on the list was the return of the Polish Hot Dog, along with new options like fried chicken, French fries, or even rotational international dishes. One user suggested, "Fried chicken and French fries should be a staple in the food court. I keep seeing them in other countries!" Another added, "Costco food court burrito bowls would slap!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Better Produce Bundles

While Costco offers great deals on bulk produce, many shoppers expressed frustration with the oversized quantities. One commenter proposed a solution: "How about smaller mixed produce kits? Like a fruit kit with a few cups of strawberries, 5 bananas, 4 oranges, and a bunch of grapes?" Another added that a similar vegetable kit could make shopping more manageable for smaller households.

Healthier Food Court Options

In addition to fried favorites, some Redditors suggested healthier options for the food court. Ideas included fruit cups, salads with nutritious dressings, and burrito bowls with lean protein. "I'd love some high-protein healthy options that are still affordable," one user shared.

Individual Cake Slices

The Costco sheet cake is legendary, but for single shoppers, it's a tough sell. Many Redditors asked for individual slices of the cake to be sold in the food court or bakery section. "I would love just one slice of that chocolate cake. It's amazing, but I can't justify buying an entire sheet!" a commenter lamented. Costco already offers cupcakes, but fans argue they don't quite hit the same mark.

Streamlined Checkout

Self-checkout is a lifesaver for many shoppers, but some users suggested removing the requirement to place every item on the scale. "Not having to weigh every single item would make self-checkout so much faster," one commenter noted.

Sustainable Packaging

Shoppers with a green mindset want Costco to adopt more sustainable packaging. "It's crazy that plastic is only getting more common in packaging. I'd love to see more eco-friendly options," a user wrote.

Digital Membership Cards

While Costco offers a mobile app, some users requested the ability to add their membership cards to Apple Wallet or other digital wallets. This would make checkout and gas purchases even more convenient.

Enhanced Food Court Amenities

Beyond menu options, users called for upgrades like digital boards to track food orders, cleaning wipes for food court tables, and even the addition of condiment stations with mustard and onions, which many miss from years past.