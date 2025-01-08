14 Costco Snacks That Make Healthy Eating Delicious and Easy

More than 90% of Americans report snacking at least once per day and most snack two to three times a day. Snacks currently contribute nearly one-quarter of our daily calorie intake, according to research published in the journal Nutrients.

Snackers are becoming savvier and more sophisticated and are looking for snacks that provide interesting flavor and texture combinations as well as good nutrition. One recent national survey reported that 55% of snackers want protein-rich options for their between-meal noshes and some 70% of millennial snackers surveyed are looking for sustained energy. Since nearly 1/3 of us regularly shop at a Costco warehouse club, it can be a great opportunity to stock up on healthier snacks. Here are 14 healthy Costco snacks to add to your shopping cart.

What makes a snack healthy?

The snacks that we considered dietitian-approved meet these criteria:

Made from primarily wholesome ingredients, like whole grains, fruit, veggies and lean sources of protein;

Up to 200 calories per serving;

Provide positive nutrients such as protein, vitamins, minerals, fiber or phytonutrients; and

Keep added sugars to no more than 10 grams (2.5 teaspoons) per serving.

Kirkland Microwave Popcorn

Nutrition (Per cup of popped popcorn)

Calories : 35

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 0 g

Popcorn is a great snack because it's a 100% whole grain food, and you can eat three cups and have just 105 calories. One study published in the journal Antioxidants found that antioxidant polyphenols were more concentrated in popcorn compared to fruits and vegetables. The large serving size and fiber in popcorn will help keep you satisfied so you're less likely to overeat.

Chomps Original Beef Snacks

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce stick):

Calories: 100

Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium: 380 mg

Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein: 10 g

This is a great snack option as the main ingredient is grass fed beef, making it source of high quality, complete protein. Each snack stick provides just 100 calories but 10 grams of protein. Despite being moderate in calories, this snack should help keep you full due to the protein count. Since the beef sticks are shelf-stable they're a great way to get high-quality protein when you don't have refrigeration.

Skinny Pop Popcorn

Nutrition (Per .65-ounce bag) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: .5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

This ready-to-eat popcorn comes in individual packages and is a great option as it's 100% whole grain, has 2 grams fiber and has just 100 calories per package. Popcorn provides a satisfying crunch and has no added sugars.

Nature's Garden Organic Trail Mix Snack Packs

Nutrition (Per 1.2 -ounce package/Organic Cranberry Health Mix) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 5 g

This organic trail mix comes in single-serve packages and in three varieties – Omega Deluxe, Cranberry Health and Heart Healthy. They all contain a blend of dried fruit and nuts, including walnuts, Brazil nuts, almonds and pepitas and dried fruit like cranberries. Each flavor is a good source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids which are important for a healthy heart, brain and eyes.

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Variety Pack

Nutrition (Per .75-ounce single-serve package/Roasted & Salted) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

This is one of my favorite snacks available at Costco. These packages have 24 individual packs of three varieties of pistachios — Roasted & Salted, Sea Salt & Vinegar and Chili Roasted. Nutritionally, I like that each package provides 5 grams of plant-based protein, which is considered complete because pistachios have all nine essential amino acids. What's more, these packages are portion controlled, keep saturated fat low and the combination of unsaturated fat and protein will help keep you satisfied for longer.

Kirkland Organic Hummus Single-Serving Cups

Nutrition (Per 2.5-ounce cup) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g

With chickpeas as the main ingredient, plant-based hummus is a versatile and delicious snack that can help keep you satisfied, thanks to the fiber and protein it provides. Enjoy a single-serve container of this organic hummus with fresh veggies for a satisfying snack that packs in protein and fiber. A study published in the journal Nutrients reported that nutritious hummus can improve glucose control, helps control hunger and appetite, and it can help improve your overall diet by crowding out other foods that are rich in added sugars or saturated fat.

Kirkland Sunsweet Dried Plums

Nutrition (Per 1.5 ounces) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

Dried plums (aka prunes) are one of the most nutritious fruits to enjoy because they provide beneficial phytonutrients that may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes and they may improve bone health. One recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reported that postmenopausal women who enjoyed 50 grams of plums daily experienced higher bone mineral density compared to those who didn't enjoy plums. They're a perfect portable, shelf-stable snack that are rich in fiber and healthy carbohydrates and they have no added sugar.

BelVita Banana, Dark Chocolate and Sunflower Seed Energy Snack Bites

Nutrition (Per 1 ounce pouch) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 4.5g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 2g

These snacks are made with whole grains, have 3 grams of fiber and keep calories in check. They are a great option to keep on-hand when traveling, working or driving. They come in two great flavors, Banana, Dark Chocolate and Sunflower Seed and Blueberry Sunflower Seed.

That's It Mini Fruit Bars

Nutrition (Per .7-ounce bar) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 0g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 0g

These strawberry, mango and blueberry dried fruit bars are a great option as they are made with only two ingredients, and they have no added sugar nor any additives or preservatives. They are small, which helps keep the calories so low. They're a perfect shelf-stable alternative to fresh fruit to keep in your car, office, luggage or gym bag so you can get some fruit when you're on-the-go.

Kirkland Organic Hard-Boiled Eggs

Nutrition (Per 1 egg) :

Calories : 68

Fat : 4g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 6g

Eggs are considered the gold-standard for high-quality protein as they contain all nine essential amino acids in a very digestible form. Having hard boiled eggs on-hand is a great option to ensure that your snack provides filling protein. One large egg has 70 calories and provides more than 13 essential nutrients, including iron, vitamin D, iron, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin, and choline. Eggs also pack in six grams of high-quality protein and antioxidants.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pure Protein Bars (variety pack, based on Chocolate Deluxe)

Nutrition (Per 1 bar) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 21g

If you follow a low-carb lifestyle, these bars are a great option when you need a between-meal bites. The high-pro bars keep added sugars limited by using sugar alcohols for sweetness. The protein in these bars is a combination of soy, whey and casein. The bars are also fortified with calcium and each package comes with a combination of three flavors: Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Deluxe, and Chewy Chocolate Chip. The combination of protein and fiber in these bars will work synergistically to help tamp down hunger and cravings.

Kirkland Organic Signature Applesauce

Nutrition (Per 3-ounce pouch) :

Calories : 45

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 0g

Applesauce made without added sugars is a great option to get fruit into your diet in a convenient, shelf-stable option. This organic applesauce is made with just two ingredients: organic apples and vitamin C. Each pouch provides 100% of the daily requirement for Vitamin C and it also provides potassium and there are no added sugars whatsoever. These are great to keep in your car or gym bag to grab when you need

Kirkland Chewy Peanut Butter & Semisweet Chocolate Chip Protein Bar

Nutrition (Per 1 bar) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 10g

This store brand has done a good job of creating a less expensive protein bar to rival the major national brands. What I like about this bar is that it has a perfect combo of 10 grams protein and 6 grams of fiber to create a bar that will be more filling. The protein comes from peanuts, isolated soy protein and milk powder.

Chobani Less Sugar Greek Yogurt, Variety Pack (Based on Harvest Raspberry Flavor)

Nutrition (Per 5.3 oz cup) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 12g

This high-pro Greek yogurt provides the equivalent protein of two eggs in a 120-calorie package. The GI-friendly yogurt packs in 6 different probiotics and keeps added sugars low by using fruit puree as one of the sweeteners. Each variety pack features four flavors — Ripe Strawberry, Madagascar Vanilla & Cinnamon, Wild Blueberry, and Harvest Raspberry.