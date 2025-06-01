7 Costco Items Shoppers Say Are Too Good To Miss Right Now

Costco members love 1) shopping at Costco, 2) arguing about Costco, and 3) sharing their (often strongly worded) opinions about Costco. A Costco member myself, I rely on my fellow shoppers to share their opinions, both negative and positive, about what their absolute must-have items are at the warehouse chain. For example I didn’t even realize my store had the Royal Asia Prawn Hacao until I saw another customer walking by with a box and immediately hunted it down for myself (highly recommended, by the way). So what other items do members swear by? Here are seven Costco fan-favorite items you should not sleep on.

Kirkland Milk Chocolate Raisins

Costco shoppers are understandably obsessed with the fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Raisins in Milk Chocolate ($22.99). “Don’t sleep on the Kirkland Milk Chocolate Raisins! I may also need to buy some sort of timed safe – you know, like those in banks, that only open once a day at a preset time – to keep me from eating the whole thing in one sitting 🤣,” one Redditor joked.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Good Foods Organic Guacamole

The Good Foods Organic Guacamole ($16.37) is another must-have item. “Don’t sleep on the chunky guacamole. I have a reputation of making some pretty amazing guac, but they were sampling this stuff last week, so I tried it. All I can say is wow! I can’t get over how good this stuff is,” one member shared.

Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila

One shopper was thrilled to find the Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila and Ocho Reposado in Costco. “Don’t sleep on Costco,” they said. “Found these 2 bad boys at a Costco yesterday. This is the third time I found treasures at Costco. First it was Ocho Plata, then Don Vicente repo. I was in shocked to see two great options at one location. So I had no choice but to snag two bottles of each. I had Siete before but I never tried Ocho Repo. Can’t wait to crack it open.”

Hannah Tzatziki Sauce

Costco members love the Hannah Tzatziki Sauce ($9.23). “Don’t sleep on the tzatziki. If you have meat, rice, and some random crispy veggies you got a meal! It’s really good with the Kirkland meatballs and they end up tasting almost like gyros!” one Redditor raved. “I’m pretty choosy about my tzatziki, and this is solid,” another said.

Frozen Berries

The Kirkland Signature bag of Organic Blueberries ($9.35) is an underrated item, shoppers say. “Don’t sleep on the frozen berries. They are so good for making smoothies,” one member said. “I absolutely agree with their frozen berries! It’s a fraction of the price, organic, and wild. You really can’t get much better than that,” another agreed.

Duck Eggs

Costco members say not to sleep on the duck eggs. “I don’t know how many Costcos sell these, but my wife and I LOVE duck eggs,” one shopper said. “They make super fluffy and rich scrambled eggs and omelets. Interestingly, if you cook them sunny side up, etc., they are rather tough. But again, fabulous scrambled / in omelet form. Also great in quiche.”

Kirkland Signature Crispy French Fries

The Kirkland Signature Crispy French Fries ($7.94) are amazing, shoppers say. “Are you sleeping on Kirkland frozen Fries? They slappy slap in the air fryer. They crisp up real nice with some salt, pepper, onion, powder. These are FIRE for store bought fries. Do you deep fry or air fry?” one Redditor said. “I had a perfect batch today with my Corsair air fryer at 360 for 6 minutes and then 400 for 8 minutes. Amazing!” another commented.