5 Best Frozen Burgers Made With 100% Angus Beef, According to Chefs and Industry Experts

Chefs share top frozen Angus beef burgers with standout flavor and texture.

Now that we’re approaching summer, burgers and hotdogs are at the forefront of our minds. It’s time to start stocking our freezers with these ready-to-grill classics to have on standby when the pool party rolls into dinner. With so many options out there, here are five of the best frozen burgers made with Angus beef that chefs and food industry experts say are among the best.

Wegmans Seasoned Angus Beef Burgers

The Wegmans Seasoned Angus Beef Burgers are another favorite among food industry experts and shoppers. “Wegmans’s frozen burgers are springy and light with the same crumbly edges you’d find on a handmade burger,” Bon Appetit experts said. Customers love them, too, calling them out for being better than the Bubba burgers. “These make for a quick and yummy meal. We’ve tried Bubba burgers and thought these were better and cheaper,” a review said.

Omaha Steaks Angus Burger Patties

Industry professionals really enjoy the Omaha Steaks Angus Burger Patties. The experts at Food and Wine point out that texture is a big issue when it comes to frozen patties, but not with this brand. “This actually tastes like a homemade burger,” an editor said.

LIDL Angus Beef Patties

For a YouTube video with Epicurious, Chefs Jae Lee and TJ Hoy worked with a meat purveyor, Jake Dickson, to taste test frozen burgers. Snake River Farms Wagyu Hamburger Patties is definitely one to keep in the back of your mind that they loved, but when it comes to Angus beef burgers, the LIDL Angus Beef Patties are the one to get. “You’re getting a really nice crust forming, which makes me think maybe a higher fat content,” chef said. “The flavor is good.”

Great Value/Marketside Angus Beef Burger

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The Great Value 100% Beef Burger had great texture and didn’t taste overly processed to the experts. If you want the Angus beef burger, Marketside (another private label offered at Walmart in addition to Good Value) offers an angus beef burger. Visually appealing, with some nice grill marks in it, some of the chefs/experts claimed it was a bit dry, so be careful while cooking it, but one of the three said it was good and he enjoyed it in the YouTube video for Epicurious. The Marketside Angus Beef Burger is a great option since Great Value doesn’t offer an Angus beef option, just be careful not to overcook it.

Angus Beef Bubba Burger

The Angus Beef Bubba Burger is definitely one to keep in your freezer throughout the summer. “This is really good,” Max The Meat Guy and his team says after a bite. They describe it as thick, juicy, and beefy, not spongy or two sausage tasting like some of the other options that they tried. They tasted the Original Bubba Burger and the Angus version, and both received good feedback. “In terms of frozen [burgers], I’m really struggling to find a negative,” one said. “I like this one a lot,” the team said about the Angus burger. “I really can’t find a negative. I think it’s a great burger.”