A dietitian shares Trader Joe’s foods to limit during weight loss goals.

I am obsessed with Trader Joe’s. I have been shopping at the grocery store for several decades and can personally confirm that, in addition to selling basics at fair prices, the brand is also responsible for making delicious freezer-section meals, sauces, dips, and baked goods. However, if you are trying to lose weight, you should be careful with what you throw in your cart. Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, tells Eat This, Not That! that while a lot of the most delicious meals might not be terrible for you, they are a little more indulgent, especially if you are trying to lose weight. Here are 7 Trader Joe’s items you should never put in your cart to lose weight.

Honey Walnut Shrimp

Honey Walnut Shrimp is a popular Asian offering at Trader Joe’s. The meal comes bagged in the freezer section, with some shoppers maintaining it is just as good as a Chinese restaurant. However, due to the sweet sauce, it contains 46% of the daily added sugar per serving.

French Onion Macaroni & Cheese

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French Onion Macaroni & Cheese is just as indulgent as it sounds. A combination of French onion soup and macaroni smothered in cheese? Yes, please. However, one box contains 125% of the daily recommended saturated fat and 53% of the total fat. It is also super high in total cholesterol and sodium.

Pastry Bites (Feta & Caramelized Onion)

Pastry Bites offer feta and caramelized onion goodness in every bite, but also a lot of saturated fat. Popping four pieces in your mouth will account for 60% of the daily recommended saturated fat and 23% of total fat. “Products like the honey walnut shrimp, macaroni and cheese, and pastry bites are higher in saturated fat, added sugars, and sodium. That combination can contribute to excess calorie intake and may impact heart health if they’re eaten frequently,” says Collingwood.

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Mandarin Orange Chicken is another popular Trader Joe’s meal. The chunks of chicken are deep-fried in a delicious batter and smothered in a sweet and delicious sauce. However, one cup alone has 32% of the recommended daily cholesterol intake, and who eats just one cup?

Chicken Tikka Masala

The Trader Joe’s Chicken Tikka Masala is one of my favorite meals. However, it’s high in sodium and saturated fat. “Prepared items like Mandarin orange chicken or chicken tikka masala can also be convenient, but they often rely on frying, rich sauces, and also added sodium to boost flavor,” says Collingwood.

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

Muffins are delicious, but they aren’t a healthy breakfast food. The Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins at Trader Joe’s boast 44% of the recommended added sugar in just one muffin! “Baked goods like muffins tend to be more like desserts nutritionally, with high sugar and low fiber,” she adds.

Tteok Bok Ki

Tteok Bok Ki is a popular Asian rice cake dish. While it’s delicious, the amount of sodium in just one cup is startlingly high, 420 mg. There is also a lot of added sugar – 10 grams per serving. The bottom line? “Convenience foods absolutely have a place. If you enjoy them, consider balancing them out by pairing with vegetables, watching portion sizes, or saving them for occasional meals rather than everyday staples,” says Collingwood.