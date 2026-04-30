These frozen beef pot pies use real steak chunks and hearty gravy.

Chicken pot pies are everywhere, from the freezer section at your local grocery store to your favorite chain restaurants. However, if you prefer a beef pot pie, it can be a little more difficult to curb a craving. Luckily, we have you covered. There are a handful of beef pot pie options that are made with real chunks of steak, not ground meat. What are the best brands at the grocery store? Here are the 7 best frozen beef pot pies made with 100% real chunks of steak.

Centerville Pie Co. Beef & Ale Pie

Centerville Pie Co. Beef & Ale Pie is a gourmet find for $79.95. The pie houses braises its beef in Cape Cod Beer’s Porter Ale and adds carrots, pearl onions, and potatoes. It’s basically like Beef Stew in a pie shell, and so delicious, people keep ordering it. Note that gravy is not included.

Blake’s All Natural Beef Pot Pie

Blake’s All Natural Beef Pot Pie is a favorite, made from scratch with chunks of beef, garden vegetables and flaky pastry crust. “For us, nothing is more comforting than a beef pot pie enjoyed with friends and family. Our pies are made from scratch in small batches by wonderful happy people (not machines) and feature beef, garden vegetables, potatoes, onions, a savory signature gravy, and a flaky pie crust,” the brand writes.

Banquet Beef Pot Pie

Banquet Beef Pot Pies are “delicious,” according to shoppers. The are filled with “plenty of veggies and beef,” and are a budget-friendly freezer find. “I like these big pot pies they are very good the chicken ones are good too but I like the beef ones better there’s a lot of extra things you can do to these too you can cook some extra vegetables and open this up and put the vegetables and then take them put some brown gravy over top of it and make a bigger meal out of it,” another adds.

Swanson Beef Pot Pie

Swanson Beef Pot Pie features tender beef and hearty gravy and are super delicious. The bad news? The “flaky, made-from-scratch crust filled with chunks of tender beef and vegetables,” which is “the ultimate comfort food,” is only sold in Canada.

Boomerang

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Boomerang pot pies have a cult following. “I’ve been a fan of Boomerang Pies for years. Good value and one of these could carry you for a day when time is in a pinch,” writes a Redditor. “I love these. I might try to take it out if it’s bowl and airfry the soggier part. The filling is better than the other pot pie brands,” adds another.

Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Pie

Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Pie is a favorite of meat lovers, made with chunky beef and thick gravy. “I was pleasantly surprised by how good this was and will definitely get it again,” one Redditor says. It has a “beautiful golden brown crust,” even when microwaved, and “phenomenal gravy,” that is “deep, rich, complex,” and a “hearty and thick” filling in a delicious crust. “Buttery, crispy, and substantial. You could tap the spoon on top and hear that satisfying muffled thump. And when you break through the crust it really cracks and crunches nicely. A true moment of excitement.”

bettergoods Beef Pot Roast Pot Pie

Walmart’s bettergoods Beef Pot Roast Pot Pie is a thrift and delicious option. The crust is “buttery and flaky,” and the meat “tender and real,” per shoppers. “The flavor was right on par with something I’d make at home.” Another adds that it offers “great taste and good flavor with the crust and fillings. The generous portion size is large enough to serve and share. And the high quality ingredients with flavorful beef, balancing with vegetables and a crust for a well-rounded dish.”