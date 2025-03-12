 Skip to content

Costco Just Made a Huge Food Court Change and Fans Are Losing It

Costco is bringing back Coca-Cola to its food courts, and fans couldn’t be happier.
Avatar for Ferozan Mast
By
March 12, 2025

Costco's legendary $1.50 hot dog combo just got the ultimate upgrade—Coca-Cola is back in the food courts! Friday's opening of a new Costco warehouse in Brentwood, California, was the first to feature the switch back to Coca-Cola, a change that will begin rolling out across all Costco warehouses in July 2025, the company confirms to Eat This, Not That!. Here's everything you need to know!

"The Perfect Pairing"

Coca-Cola
"Nothing beats the perfect pairing of a hot dog and an ice-cold Coca-Cola, and now, Costco members in Brentwood are the first to enjoy the return of Coca-Cola beverages to the food court—a change we know will delight fans of both brands," says Pamela Stewart, Chief Customer Officer – Retail, North America Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Company. "Coca-Cola and Costco share a passion for delivering quality, value and great taste. We're thrilled to refresh Costco members once again and look forward to bringing Coca-Cola back to food courts nationwide in the coming months."

The Official Lineup

Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Coke
Here's the official Costco/Coca-Cola food court drinks lineup:

Coca-Cola

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Sprite

Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade

Raspberry Fuze Iced Tea

Fans Have Been Buzzing

Happy male friends cheering and watching sports on tv
Fans have been buzzing about the switch back to Coke products for months now after rumors first started circulating online last year. "Don't toy with my emotions like this," one Redditor said back in December (bet they're happy now!). Costco members in California also noticed the Pepsi machines were being removed from food courts. "Monterey Park, CA. All Pepsi dispensers are gone," one Redditor posted. "Include Coke Zero and my local Costco will be sick of my face real quick," one excited fan commented. "Please for the love of god let me get a Coke Zero, I would get one every time I shop," another gushed.

This Will be Across 14 Countries

Masked shoppers outside a Costco store
The transition will span warehouses in 14 countries, so Costco members everywhere can once again enjoy their favorite Coca-Cola beverages alongside Costco's iconic food court offerings. The Costco Buys account also posted the news, saying, GOOD NEWS! Coca-Cola is coming back to the Costco Food Court! It's available now in select locations, and will be available nationwide in July! 👏🏼 Are you guys as excited as I am?! 🙋🏻‍♀️" the caption reads. "I can't wait for a $1.50 hot dog and crisp Diet Coke 😍," one commenter said. "OMG THIS IS IT, BOYS!!!!!" another added.

Bring on the Dr Pepper!

dr pepper
Many shoppers are also hoping Costco will offer Dr Pepper at some point. "I never get the hot dog and drink deal because it's not worth it to have my one soda per week limit used on Pepsi. If it was Dr. Pepper, I'd get that deal way more often. I bet you'd see a significant spike in revenue in Texas," one Redditor shared.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more about Ferozan
