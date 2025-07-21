Costco Food Court Just Debuted a Wild New Item

The variety and value of Costco‘s iconic food court is one of the biggest pros for shoppers considering whether or not the membership fee is worth it: The $1.50 hot dog/soda combo is the stuff of legend, withstanding inflation and rising costs to stay at the same unbelievably low price since the mid 1980s. Over the years the warehouse chain has continued to add new menu items to the food court, including pizza, sandwiches, desserts, and more; with slight regional differences within the U.S. and internationally. Whenever something new comes along (which doesn’t happen frequently) fans get excited, and this most recent drop is no exception. Here’s what just hit the menu at Costco food courts.

Combo Calzone

Costco shoppers just noticed a new menu item available at certain food court locations: The Combo Calzone, made with pepperoni, sausage, cheese, tomato sauce, onions, peppers, olives, and mushrooms. Each calzone is 1080 calories (this is definitely not Ben Wyatt’s Low-Cal Calzone Zone) and costs $6.99.

Customer Feedback

Those who have already tried the new calzone have mixed feelings. “I actually had it the other day (Lansing, Michigan),” one Redditor shared. “It’s alright. It’s kind of like a big slice folded on itself, so it has a ‘crust’ (which you can see in the photo). I felt like it was a little overcooked but maybe it was just my location. I don’t think it’d be something I would get very often, but I don’t regret trying it. I think the regular pizza is better.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Strange Photo

Some Costco shoppers can’t understand why the chain used such an unappealing photo of the Combo Calzone on the menu. “I’ve eaten a lot of calzones & strombolis … the picture they took to showcase that is awful,” one member said. “The actual calzones are full of mush – nothing like the picture. The picture makes them look wholesome which they are not,” another critical customer said.

Bring Back the Combo Pizza

Many customers compare the new Combo Calzone to the much-missed Combo Pizza. “That literally just looks like they folded over a combo slice and charged 3x lol,” one person commented. “Anything but bringing the combo pizza back huh? I’m gonna need to unfold this calzone myself,” another said.

Give Us Something Healthy-ish

Some Costco shoppers are desperate for the chain to offer something a little healthier at the food court. “I would adore it if the food court would serve a meal item less that 600 Calories (without onion or garlic: moderately allergic),” one member said. “Like, some sort of simple sandwich wrap: ham or chicken, tomato, lettuce, and a little cream cheese. I’d spend $4 for that every time I went. But everything at the food court is loaded with onions and garlic and like 1,000 calories. Why on God’s earth are they selling single cookies worth HALF OF A DAY OF FOOD? I just want a healthy snack I can eat after shopping.” I second this!