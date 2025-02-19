11 Costco Kirkland Products That Shoppers Call the Store's Best-Kept Secrets

Costco's Kirkland Signature private label is well-known for offering excellent quality at a much better price than the big name brands, earning cult status amongst loyal shoppers. Some must-haves are common knowledge—for example, Costco's paper towels and toilet paper are among the more popular Kirkland products members always stock up on—but there are many hidden gems in the food selection that are the real deal. Here are 11 Kirkland products shoppers call the warehouse chain's best-kept secrets (until now, anyway). Make sure to grab them when you can!

Kirkland Signature Prosecco

The Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG is an underrated gem, members say. "Kirkland Signature Prosecco with the purple label. About $8 and absolutely fantastic," one shopper shared. "We bought two cases of this stuff for our wedding. It was a huge hit. Everyone loved it, and I love having it for spritzers during summertime :D," another agreed.

Organic Feta Cheese

The Kirkland Signature Organic Feta is a big hit with Costco shoppers who can't believe what good value for money it is. "Feta blocks and sliced mozzarella. These are two of our go-to meatless meals, and the price is so ridiculously good that I often stop and make sure I'm reading it correctly," one shopper said. "The feta gets cut into slightly smaller blocks and baked on a tray with mixed veggies and olives, then served over farro. One of my favorite meals. The mozzarella works for open-face caprese sandwiches, either cold or broiled for a few minutes to melt the cheese."

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich

The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich is easily as good as the name brand versions at a much better price, fans say. "Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches are my new favorite. I am pretty sure it's rebranded Starbucks Double Smoked Bacon breakfast sandwiches," one Redditor commented. "Definitely the best frozen breakfast sandwich I've had," another said.

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the the Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars. "Kirkland chocolate almond coated ice cream bars. 18 for $9.99, they're incredibly good and an incredible value," one Redditor shared. "Yes. They taste great and give you a lot per bar. Still cheaper AND more bars than when they put Haagen Dazs on sale," another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Chianti

The Kirkland Signature Chianti Classico Riserva is a fantastic deal, shoppers say. "I was also very impressed with the Kirkland Signature Chianti. I found a Chianti in the expensive, import section… but then I quickly put it back when I turned around and saw the KS Chianti for $8," one Redditor said. "Wine at Costco in general is a great buy. Costco is one of the largest wine retailers in the US and pulls in some crazy good deals occasionally on legit wine due to the volume they buy in," another commented.

Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce

The Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce pouches ($12.99 for 24) are a must-have, shoppers say. "If you have a toddler : apple sauce pouches. They're no sugar added and half the cost of the grocery store," one Redditor shared. "I'm 52 and I buy these and keep them in the fridge for a cold quick snack. Refreshing and delicious," another agreed.

Kirkland Chocolate Chip Cookies

The Kirkland Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies are dangerously addictive, members say. "Whenever I buy them, which is shamefully often, I get home, unload the groceries, and then, without fail, hesitate," one Redditor humorously commented. "I cradle the plastic blister packaging, and think, 'Okay, just one. or two. Then I'll put them away.' Then I cannot stop eating them. Not like, 'Ha ha I'm a chocoholic!' but like, glassy-eyed, ignore my crying children, dissociate and then come to in a daze with a plastic tray full of crumbs and tear streaks down my cheeks."

Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs

The Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs ($18.89 for three packs of 12) easily rival the big name brands for a fraction of the price, shoppers say. "They are like Nathan's but better!" one member said. "I much prefer the Kirkland. Hebrew National are too salty for me," another commented.

Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberry Spread

The Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberry Spread is another must-have, Costco members say.

"In addition to it being my peanut butter companion of choice I have also used it as filling for a layer cake," one Redditor said. "This on waffles is 👌🏽👌🏽," another commented.

Kirkland Signature Vanilla Ice Cream

The Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is incredible, shoppers rave. "I like the fact it's not super sweet. So many of the other brands are just packed with sugar and there's no nuance to them at all. You know the funny thing? I literally just bought a chest freezer for my garage, and one of the main reasons I did was for this lol. The little freezer above my fridge is usually too full for these," one member shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Olive Oil

The Kirkland Olive Oil consistently comes up when Costco members discuss the best items in store. "We had a couple over who live in Italy and work as artisanal olive oil manufacturers. They sell small bottles for hundreds of dollars and have won international awards for their oils. We set the couple up for a blind taste test consisting of a few of their oils, a nice oil from delaurenti's, and oil from the big green Costco jug. They ranked Costco highest, above even their own product!" one member raved.