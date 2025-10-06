 Skip to content

5 Fried Comfort Foods Costco Shoppers Call “Total Jackpots”

These fried comfort foods from Costco heat up crispy and taste just like takeout.
Fried foods have to be piping hot and fresh to be really good—but what if you don’t have a deep fryer or don’t want to eat out? Costco has so many fried foods that are both fresh and frozen and ideal for heating up in the air fryer or oven. The result? Perfectly crispy fried treats without the mess and high price point. If you want to stock up on true comfort foods that will hit the spot when you’re craving an indulgence, the warehouse chain has you covered. Here are five fried comfort foods Costco shoppers are obsessed with right now.

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries are a big hit with Costco members. “They are a pretty decent fry. Thicker cut and potato forward. I love them bought instead of the Ore Ida and won’t be going back as long as they sell them,” one customer said.

Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp is a must-have item. “Frozen Tempura Shrimp is incredible,” one shopper said. “Fried shrimp is my favorite food. I’ve tried every kinds of frozen but nothing was very good. I decided to try the Kirkland tempura shrimp. I’m so glad I did! 8 minutes in the air fryer and they are crispy and delicious, very comparable to restaurant shrimp. They are not all batter either, the shrimp are large.”

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are a fantastic dupe for Chick-fil-A or Chinese takeout, customers say. “Kirkland chicken breast chunks and it’s not even close. Grab a bottle of chickfila sauce from the grocery store and it’s pretty much 90% as good as chickfila at 25% of the price,” one Redditor recommended. “My formula is the KS chicken chunks tossed with La Choy orange sauce over steamed white rice. As good as ANY Chinese takeout I’ve ever had (born and raised NYC) and under $3/serving,” another said.

The take-home Fried Chicken and Mashed Potatoes from the Costco prepared foods section is another fan-favorite newer item. “Portioning out over multiple days (ha! so I try to tell myself) would make a great bunch o’ meals a lot less expensive than KFC or Popeye’s,” one member said. “Add butter and pepper to mashed potatoes? Absolutely! Salad (or other green veggies) may or may not also go on plate to make healthier-ish.”

The Summ! Pork Lumpia Filipino-Style Spring Rolls are a delicious deep-fried indulgence, shoppers say. “Tried both the pork and chicken, even the dipping sauce too, and they are sooooo good!” one member raved. “I stock this section everyday. I’ve had my eye on these for a while now. I bought some today and they are so good! 10 minutes in the air fryer and you’ve got yourself a good snack. It pairs perfectly with the Wholly Guacamole individual snack packs,” an employee shared.

