11 Costco Frozen Foods Shoppers Say are Restaurant Quality

Costco's frozen food section is impressive—from pizza to dumplings, breakfast sandwiches to ice cream, shoppers have plenty of all-time favorite items to choose from. Both Kirkland Signature and big name brands make the "must-have" list at Costco, but there are a handful of products members swear taste just like restaurant food (or even better). Costco shoppers keep these items in the freezer so there's always a delicious meal ready-to-go at an exceptional price. Here are 11 frozen foods members are obsessed with.

Motor City Pizza

The Motor City Pizza is a cult-favorite for good reason. "Finally tried the Motor City Pizza and…you'll still know it's frozen pizza but you'll argue it's better than 50% of the pizza you've had from restaurants," one shopper said. "Better than any delivery I can get, and better than 95% of the pizzerias I've been to. They had to have made one hella deal with the dark side to make a frozen pizza this good," another agreed.

s Japanese Hokkaido Scallo

Shoppers rave about the East Coast Seafood Japanese Hokkaido Scallops. "East Coast Seafood (brand) Japanese Hokkaido Scallops," one Redditor said. "These are, without a doubt, the best frozen scallops I have ever purchased in-store (and comparable to what high-end seafood markets will ship). They aren't injected with that plumping solution, so they're easy to defrost and dry out for searing or baking."

Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies

Costco shoppers love the frozen Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies—the restaurant version, not so much. "Truly are they even related, it's crazy how mid the restaurant is when the frozen food is so good," one member said. "These were a staple in my house- we still love them!" another commented.

Royal Asia Prawn Hacao

The Royal Asia Prawn Hacao with Soy Ginger Sauce are spectacular, members say. "Restaurant quality dumplings. In a restaurant, these would be $6.99 for 4-6. Easily worth the price tag," one Redditor said. "For the price, it's a solid buy. For the flavor, it can match some restaurants, but not others. But taking all that into account, I love them and will stock up," another commented.

Kirkland Signature Sushi

The selection of sushi under the Kirkland Signature brand is top-notch, shoppers say. "Costco Sushi is better than a lot of sushi restaurants," one member said. "In other words, a lot of restaurants serve sushi that is very sub-par," another responded.

Mila Dan Dan Noodles

The Mila brand Dan Dan Noodles are spectacular, members say. "These were restaurant quality noodles, absolutely delicious," one Redditor commented. "Incredible flavor. Was skeptical at first as noodles don't seem to be a good serving size," another shopper raved. "Cooked up they shape up nicely. The sauce is strong flavor. I highly recommend adding some mix-ins (especially that new shredded steak). 10/10 Will buy regularly."

Ajinomoto Pork And Chicken Gyoza

The Ajinomoto Pork And Chicken Gyoza are another must-buy according to Costco members. "They are on sale now. Just picked up a box today. Looking forward to trying them out on an electric griddle first. $14.99 – $4 off = $10.99. 5 trays of 12 dumplings," one shopper said. "What a steal. Restaurant quality too," another agreed.

Mila Pork Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings

The Mila Pork Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings are a huge favorite with Costco shoppers. "These Xiao Long Bao soup dumplings are amazing, we've re-bought at least 3-4 times now. Just as good as any of the local Chinese restaurants. For the value I'd rather have these than Din Tai Fung," one Redditor said.

Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken

Costco members love the Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken. "Just sharing that this is surprisingly good," one shopper said. "The chicken tastes like restaurant chicken! I doctored the sauce to make it more like my daughter's fave Gen Tso's but the sauce on its own is decent. Highly recommend, it's 2 bags that serve 3-4 depending on how hungry you are. $16 at my Costco in SWPA.

Kirkland Signature Italian Meatballs

Properly prepared, the Kirkland Signature Italian Meatballs rival restaurant quality, members say. "I think they are great, possibly one of the top 10 Kirkland branded food items," one shopper said. "In the microwave or conventional oven they come out a bit spongy. If I cook them up in a sauce they are near restaurant quality."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings

The Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings are amazing, shoppers rave. "Best frozen chicken wings," one member said. "Agreed. I'll never pay for wings at a restaurant again. I overcook in air fryer for 8 minutes and crispy skin is tastier than ALL the wing places charging $15," another commented.