7 Costco Hacks That Save You the Most Money Per Trip

Costco can save you thousands of dollars on your grocery bills, but it's not a cheap option by any means. Stocking up on a month or two's worth of food, drinks, pantry staples, and household items can quickly add up, and that's not even including items like alcohol or treats. Seasoned members are willing to spend more to save more, but they also know how to get the most out of each shopping trip so you aren't spending more than you need to. Here are seven Costco hacks to save you the most money on every trip to the warehouse chain.

Look At the Tag

Costco's price tag labels can let you know if an item is on sale, if it's about to be removed from the shelves permanently, and more. Sales are always priced with .97 at the end, and an asterisk (or "death star", as Costco members like to call it) means the item will not be restocked after it sells out. So if you see a great deal and plan on stocking up next time you're in the store, it's probably best to take advantage of it immediately.

Frozen Meat Over Fresh

Costco shoppers say the frozen meat section is where you can really save money by stocking up on frozen fish, chicken, and more. "Fresh meat isn't where savings are, in my opinion, outside of large cuts. But frozen meat like chicken, salmon mentioned before, and burgers are great. Salmon burgers are good as well. A lot of the refrigerated sous vide foods are good, pretty 'healthy' and last a while in the fridge," one Redditor recommended.

Get a Vacuum Sealer

If you don't have a decent vacuum sealer, get one, members say. "Invest in a vacuum sealer and organize your freezer," one shopper advised. "When you get that 5+pound package of steak home portion, vacuum seal, and freeze what you don't need that week. Over time you might get into a rhythm where you have enough nonperishables (paper products, toiletries, etc) on hand that you won't need to restock until it's on sale again."

Make a List and Stick To It

This might seem like obvious advice but Costco is an incredibly distracting place if you aren't focused with a solid shopping list to stick to. Just because an item is on sale for an incredible price doesn't mean it's something you will actually use, and then you end up losing money as a result. "Only buy what's on the list you made before going. Too many shoppers spend too much on impulse buys," one Redditor suggested.

Be Smart About Sales

Be smart about which items you grab when they're on sale. "Be really mindful on sales items especially refrigerated items," one shopper shared. "The dates usually don't last long and we waste food. I try to buy when the sales are happening. They are usually a month plus a week or two of nothing before the new sale happens. Not sure how many cycles maybe three before the item I want is on sale again. I keep a running tally of when I will need to buy things so I can get them on sale."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Don't Get Complacent

Costco's prices are fantastic but don't get in the habit of not checking them against your local grocery store. "I've been a Costco member for 17 years and most of them as an Executive member (household of 2 then now to a household of 4). I still stand in the aisles doing the math each week on certain items. If the quantity is something that you can reasonably use/store, then check its unit price against your regular store's unit price. That is the only way to truly compare," one member shared.

Don't Discount Kirkland

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has some fantastic items at a fraction of what you'd pay for big name brands. Are they always better than the brands? Not necessarily, there is a significant amount that can absolutely rival the big names on quality and value for money. Costco shoppers also point out many Kirkland products are produced by the same companies that make the more well-known brand items. Keep an open mind and you'll find some serious bargains when comparing the Kirkland brand on the shelf to another label.