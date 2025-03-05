10 Best Costco Finds to Snag Before They're Gone This March

It's safe to say that there are certain trademark items Costco will always carry, including rotisserie chicken, toilet paper, and sheet cake. However, other items come and go by the season, due to supply or demand, or because the warehouse offers deals so good that they can't keep the item in stock. We recently shopped the store in search of the hottest products of the month, likely to sell out. Here are 10 of the best Costco finds of the moment to snag before they are gone this month.

Kirkland Signature Bed Sheets

Kirkland Signature sheets have a cult following amongst Costco shoppers, who maintain the 680-threadcount sheets are as comfy as they come. I found them on rare sale from now through March 9, $15 off a Queen set.

Gap Youth Khakis and Button Downs

Just in time for Spring, Costco is offering a sensational deal on Gap khakis and button-down shirts for boys. Whether you need an outfit for the Spring holidays or extra pants for a school uniform, at $11.99 for the pants and $9.99 for the top, you should stock up now.

11 Costco Items Shoppers Say They'll "Never Buy Again"

Poppi Soda

Poppi is one of my go-to healthy soda brands. A single can of the prebiotic soda costs $2.49 at Whole Foods. Two variety packs are currently on major sale at my warehouse, $14.99 for 15 cans.

Albanese Easter Cottontail Gummies

Costco influencers have all been going wild over the latest Easter-themed gummies from Albanese. Shaped like bunnies and carrots, these adorable and equally delicious candies are selling fast. My advice? Buy two bags: One to enjoy now and the other for Easter. These are sure to be gone before April 1.

Chlorine Tabs and Pool Shock

As a pool owner of five years, I can attest that Costco is the place to buy pool shock and chlorine tabs. The only issue? It's almost impossible to find them in stores by summer rolls around. It might feel strange to stock up this early in the season, especially if you live in a part of the country where pools don't typically open until closer to Memorial Day, but come May, you will be happy you stocked up early.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Aiden & Ivy Chair with Ottomon

This Serena & Lily-esque chair and ottoman set from Aiden & Ivy is trending on social media, as it's giving serious Spring interior design vibes. Not only is it incredibly chic and versatile, but it is comfortable to boot. And you can't go wrong at $300. It even comes with matching throw pillows.

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Blueberries & Cream Muffins

One of the guys working in the Costco bakery told me that the newish blueberry and cream muffins have been flying off the shelves recently, likely because the recipe was recently revamped. If you have any desire to try them, now is the time: You never know when Costco will switch them out for another flavor.

Ramen and Noodles

Why settle for Top Ramen (on sale BTW) when there are so many more authentic brands to choose from? Costco has an abnormally extensive selection of ramen and udon noodles right now. One of them is Buldak, the of-the-moment spicy brand currently going viral.

Goodles

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is a top seller at Costco. However, Goodles, a plant-based, protein-packed alternative to the traditional ultra-processed and not-so-healthy boxed mac and cheese, is having a major moment. According to our reviewer, Costco is currently selling a variety pack, which is a must-try. Fun fact: Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, co-founded the brand.

H+B Dolce Brezza Hand Soap

I'm not exactly sure how Costco is making any money on this gorgeous set of hand soap, considering each bottle averages $2.50. I do know that the set will sell out fast, so I suggest stocking up now.