Costco Has Their Own Fries Now and Fans Are Freaking Out

Costco members are thrilled with the launch of the Kirkland Signature Crispy French Fries ($6.79 for 5 lbs), now available in stores. While Costco sells other brands of French fries (for example Ore-Ida and McCain), these are the first sold under the Kirkland label, and shoppers are hyped. Those who have already tried the fries love the texture and taste, with some speculating Ore-Ida might be the supplier as the fries are very similar (but according to one Redditor the supplier is actually Lamb Weston).

"Taste like Burger King fries imo they're pretty good. Can't beat the cost," one Redditor said. "I liked them. Air fry 400 for like 20 mins, pretty crispy," another agreed. "Just grabbed a bag of these today and they're pretty tasty in an air fryer. My usual go to are the Trader Joe's fries but for the price these are suitable and will probably go in the grocery list," a third commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The general consensus is that making them in the air fryer is the way to go, plus the fries are extra crispy thanks to a starch coating. "Literally trying my first batch right now, one Redditor said, adding that the bag isn't resealable. "Regarding taste, yes the coating is definitely there. I put them in the air fryer at 400 for 16 mins and the crisp was perfectious 🤌🏼Definitely reminds me of Burger King fries when fresh. 9/10 – highly recommend yall give them a try."

The launch of the new Kirkland frozen fries might be slight consolation for those still upset about the Costco food court no longer carrying $1.25 French fries. "The Costco food court used to sell the best French fries, but they have stopped selling them. We should start a campaign to bring them back as the fries were the perfect side for the hot dog and pizza," one customer said. The fries were not available nationwide, so many Costco members had no idea fries were even available at the food court outside of Canada.

"My local Costco used to sell the best fries I've ever had and stopped… I live in the NE USA and my local Costco had amazing French fries," one Redditor posted. "I would go in and get 2-4 orders of fries whenever I went. To this day I've still never had fries that were better or even as good and it was only $1.25 for A LOT of fries. They stopped during the pandemic and have never come back. I miss them."

The new Kirkland Signature fries might not make up for the lack of fries in the food court, but customers are still excited. "​​They're great! Much better and a bit thicker than the fast food Ore Ida fries they sell. Will buy that exclusively now," one member raved.