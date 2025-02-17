7 Brand-New Costco Items Shoppers Call 'Best of the Month'

Costco is known for selling trademark items like larger-than-life muffins and huge hot dogs. However, there are also famous for hard-launching some of the hottest food items on the market. Every months new items arrive at Costco warehouses, attracting attention from shoppers and food bloggers. This month is no exception. Here are 7 brand-new Costco items shoppers call "the best of the month."

Slice Soda

Remember Slice Soda from decades ago? It's back and healthier than ever – and you can get it at Costco. "This healthy soda comes in an Orange and Lemon Lime 8-pack. Slice is full-flavored like the old school sodas, but includes prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics, with only 5g of sugar or less! 🙌🏻 Both flavors are classic, refreshing, and delicious!" writes costcobuys.

Tiramisu Cheescake

The Costco bakery has a tasty new sweet treat. "NEW Tiramisu Cheescake at Costco! This delicious bakery find features a cocoa graham crust, cold brew cheesecake, and an INCREDIBLE marscapone whipped topping…it's SO GOOD!" costcobuys shared. The 4.5 pound cheesecake retails for $23.99. "It was the best dessert I've ever purchased from Costco!" confirmed one commenter.

Spinach and Artichoke Bites

If you like spinach artichoke dip, you will love spinach artichoke bites from Partini. "NEW Tasty Spinach & Artichoke Bites at Costco! These look SO GOOD…enjoy as an appetizer or snack!" costcobuys shared. "These are amazing! So flavorful and quite filling," commented one fan. "im obsessed!!! Dip it in ketchup or marinara and u will thank me," added another.

Fruit Riot Sour Grapes

"If you're obsessed with sour candy like we are, but don't necessarily love all the extra stuff that comes with it, you are going to freak over @fruitriot Sour Grapes 🍇😝 which are now available in over 200 @costco locations* nationwide!" costco_doesitagain shared in a post. "Fresh frozen grapes are splashed with lemon juice and a sour candy coating to make these viral sour balls that are highly delicious. They're going to fly off the shelves, so check the Costco locator to see if your local warehouse carries them and grab as many bags as you can before they're gone!" Many shopper agreed they were worth the hype. "OBSESSED WITH THESE," one said.

Tres Leches Bar Cakes

Head back to the bakery for an indulgent dessert. "New at Costco bakery this week the caramel tres leches bar cakes are back at Costco!!! Yuuuum these are soo good!!!" costconewdeals writes. "The best," agrees costco.twins.

Albanese Easter Gummies

Looking for an adorable Easter candy? Albanese Easter shaped gummies are in Coscto stores now. "These gummies are so cute! Costco has a 2.5 lb bag!" writes costcohotfinds. The bunny and carrot shaped gummies come in a variety of flavors, including blue raspberry, grape, mango, pineapple and orange.

Crispy Mini Street Taco Variety Pack

Taco Tuesday has never been so easy. "NEW Crispy Mini Street Taco Variety Pack at Costco! This features 10 each of Birria Beef Tacos, Green Chili Carnitas Tacos, and Shredded Chicken Tacos…all three taste AMAZING in the air fryer! 😋 Get 30 handmade tacos for just $17.99," writes costcobuys.