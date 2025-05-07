11 Best Costco In-Warehouse Hot Buys That Start Today

Run…don't walk…to your local Costco warehouse. The latest in-warehouse "Hot Buys" just dropped, offering so many ways to save on your favorite items ranging from baked goods and deli department favorites to the most beloved marinara sauce on the internet. Here are the 11 best deals released this week. FYI: You can also shop all these deals on Instacart. However, prices will be more than those at your local warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls

Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls are one of the most beloved buns in the Costco bakery. The squared buns "are made like square English Muffins, toast beautifully, and if put inside an air fryer for a few minutes, the outside crust becomes like a rustic, flaky, chewy crust," explains Redditor NookinFutz. "They are square, hold a nice amount of meats and cheeses (or open-faced), freeze nicely, defrost quickly, and are eaten in this household faster than any other buns / breads offered," they continued, dubbing them the "best kept secret" from the bakery. Until May 11, get them for $1.50 off.

Kirkland Signature Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

Costco shoppers are going wild over Kirkland Signature Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, a 60-count tub of mini cookies. It is currently $2 off and perfect for end-of-school-year parties or keeping at home for dessert – if you have the willpower.

Kirkland Signature Caesar Salad with Caesar Dressing and Croutons

You can pick up a Kirkland Signature Caesar Salad container with Caesar Dressing and Croutons in the deli department for $2 off. The kit is large enough to feed a crowd and is a perfect addition to your Mother's Day meal.

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue

Now is the time to stock up on toilet paper. Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue, 2-Ply, 213 Sheets, 30 Rolls is $6 off.

Country Archer Mango Habanero Beef Jerky

Swicy continues to dominate in the seasoning category in 2025. I recently picked up a bag of Country Archer Mango Habanero Beef Jerky and can confirm the sweet-meets-spicy, high-protein snack is delicious. Pick up a 16-ounce bag for $5 off.

Rao's Marinara Sauce

I've made it no secret that Rao's Marinara Sauce is my go-to on pasta night. Coscto already has the best deal in town on two 28-ounce jars, but currently it's an additional $3 off.

Hebrew National Kosher Beef Franks

Just in time for grilling season, stock up on Hebrew National Kosher Beef Franks. The favorite hot dogs are currently $4 off. I usually keep one pack in the refrigerator and freeze the rest.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast

Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast is a great item to keep in your pantry. Shoppers use the canned chicken to make everything from chicken salad to quesadillas. It's a good time to stock up, as you can save $2 off six cans.

Tide Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent

Laundry detergent and fabric softener is one of the most popular items at costco. Tide Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent, which is filled with enough for 152 loads, is $5 off right now.

Slice Lemon Lime/Orange Soda

The new probiotic Slice soda, sold in a lemon-lime and orange variety pack at Costco, is my new favorite drink and the perfect healthier soda for summer. Get the 8-can variety pack for $3 off right now.

Mama Mancini's Jumbo Meatballs

Mama Mancini's Jumbo Beef Meatballs is an easy fix if you feel like a gourmet Italian meal but don't have time to cook it. The larger-than-life meatballs bathe in a delicious Italian sauce and will trick your family members into thinking you spent hours in the kitchen cooking. The 3-pound box is currently $3.20 off in warehouses.