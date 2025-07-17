7 Costco Items Shoppers Say Are Overpriced Now

Costco is known for offering bargains when you shop in bulk—you spend more to save more, which absolutely is the case most of the time. But not always. Shoppers who compare tips, tricks, and prices online sometimes complain about specific Costco items either declining in quality or simply not being worth the money anymore. From viral chocolate to avocados, these Kirkland Signature and big name products are simply not worth the money anymore, according to members. Here are seven Costco items shoppers say are overpriced now.

Motor City Pizza

Some Costco shoppers are convinced the Motor City Pizza has declined in quality. “Motor City Pizza changed? Just meh now. I have not bought this in over a year, and I remember the pepperoni being spicy and the crust amazing, but now it’s not the same. The meat is so-so, and the crust was just kinda plain. Disappointed,” one Redditor said. “Agree. We used to love this pizza but have been very disappointed the last few times we bought it. Probably won’t buy again,” another agreed.

Avocados

There have been several complaints about avocado prices online—Costco’s avocados are not only expensive, but not good quality, shoppers say. “My wife and I have noticed that the quality of the avocados is heavily dependent on where they’re from. I think I’ve seen it mentioned here before too, so I know we’re not the only ones that feel this way. We’ve reached the point where we only buy them from Costco if we see they’re from Mexico,” one member shared.

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Organic Apples

Costco shoppers are not happy about apples being sold in bags, where they’re frequently damaged. “I wasn’t thrilled with that either; organic Honeycrisp are not cheap and bruises easily. They just weren’t price competitive last week (around $3/lb which is about what I can get them for from our local store; if that’s what I’m paying I want to go though each one which isn’t gonna happen in a bag),” one Redditor complained.

Chocovia Dubai Chocolate Bars

Shoppers are not impressed with the Chocovia Dubai Style Milk Chocolate with Pistachio Bars.

“Super disappointing purchase. Barely any filling, can’t taste the pistachio, chocolate is overly sweet and there is too much of it. My wife and I had one each in the car right after purchasing, and we returned it immediately,” one member said.

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

Some Costco shoppers are baffled by the viral Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches. “I can honestly say these are the weirdest ice cream texture I’ve ever had – it’s gummy and chewy… ingredients include locust bean gum, guar gum, xanthan gum. Got it for a gathering, no one enjoyed it. 0/10 avoid! I don’t know why these were viral!” one disappointed member said. “I’m from Richmond. When they were a small business, the ice cream and the cookies were handmade and like nothing else. They were worth the price too, because it was all authentic. Now they charge the same price and use shit corporate ingredients,” another responded.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Gen Bake Old Fashioned Donut Holes

Costco shoppers are not happy with the quality of the Gen Bake Old Fashioned Donut Holes. “Got these yesterday and had a couple bites. Wife, the kids, and I tasted them and we all hated them. I had to throw them away. They had a heavy and lingering preservative taste. Disappointing since the churro bites from this same company are delicious,” one member said. “Hard agree. They had the weirdest taste that we couldn’t pinpoint,” another commented.

Kirkland Batteries

Some Costco members have major complaints about the quality of the Kirkland batteries. “Every time I have a leak, it’s a Kirkland. This is the one Kirkland product that has let me down at an unacceptable level and I will not buy anymore,” one shopper said. “Same, my Kirkland batteries leaked immediately right in the box. Some already leaked when I open the box; others within months,” another agreed.