7 Frozen French Fries Shoppers Say Taste Like Restaurant Fries

Shoppers say these frozen fries come out crispy and restaurant-worthy.

I will probably get a lot flack for saying this, but here goes: Frozen French fries are often better than fast food or even restaurant fries. Hear me out. If you cook them properly, which usually involves an air fryer and googling shopper recommendations, they come out perfectly crisp and tasty, and are generally even a bit healthier because a lot of the oil cooks out. But the type of frozen fries you buy matters. Here are 7 frozen French fries that shoppers say taste like restaurant fries.

Grown in Idaho (Lamb Weston)

Lamb Weston Grown-in-Idaho fries are undoubtedly the most mentioned on Reddit. Customers maintain that they are fluffy, hand-cut style, and what most restaurants use. “Grown in Idaho Hand Cut Fries come out amazing in the air fryer,” a Redditor maintains. “I recently started getting these and omg I love them! I order online from Walmart and saw it labeled as a best seller so I gave it a try. Never going back. And you’re right , the air fryer is the way to go,” another says.

Arby’s Seasoned Curly Fries

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Arby’s fries are always one of my go-to freezer section finds. Fans debate whether the seasoned curly or crinkle fries are the better option. I prefer the super-tasty, seasoned option. Luckily, both are available in the freezer section of your grocery store. Toss them in the air fryer, and serve them whenever we have little (or big!) guests as they pair well with everything from chicken nuggets to hamburgers on the grill.

Checkers/Rally’s Famous Fries

Checkers and Rally’s Famous Fries are the freezer-section version of the fast-food favorite, with perfect air-fryer crunch. “Checkers are hands down closest to what you get from the restaurant,” writes a Redditor. “The only brand we buy,” another added. “God, these are good. I ran out of my bag and bought another brand just because I wanted to try something different, and now I’m suffering through a whole bag of these bland-a** fries so I can get another Checker’s lol,” another says.

Alexia Seasoned Waffle Fries

Alexia fries are available in regular potato and sweet potato options, both delicious. “So good! They really hit the spot when I’m craving fast food,” says a Redditor. “My wife and I like the Alexia Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato fries. We find that the regular cut ones are a little bland so we usually have to add a little more salt to them, my wife adds Cayanne powder. But the Crinkle Cut Sweet potato fries come with a little bit of black pepper so it adds a nice flavor to them. On these we don’t feel like I need to add salt or anything at all,” says one.

Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Fast Food

Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Fast Food is served salty, crispy, and local diner style. “I love the extra crispy ore-ida fast food fries. i’ve had them in the oven and air fryer and air fryer is so much better,” someone says.

H-E-B Spicy Fries

H-E-B Spicy Fries are another favorite of Redditors for anyone who appreciates a kick. “H-E-B spicy fries. They are a seasoned battered straight fry, cut on the thicker end of the spectrum, and they are mildly spicy. Hands down the best I’ve ever bought from a store,” one Redditor says.

Signature SELECT Extra Crispy

Signature SELECT Extra Crispy are one of the best options at Safeway stores. “Safeway brand seasoned fries are the best fries I’ve ever eaten. They’re best in the air/oil fryer, but plenty good if you just bake them too,” one says.