5 Best Frozen Desserts, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best frozen desserts for flavor, texture, and convenience.

When a sweet craving hits, you want something that satisfies it quickly, and having a freezer stocked with tasty treats is one of the easiest ways to do it. Grocery store frozen aisles are full of options that go far beyond basic ice cream, and chefs say a few stand out for flavor, texture, and overall quality. “A great frozen dessert should deliver bakery-quality flavor with a texture that holds up after thawing; creamy where it should be, light where it counts, and never icy or artificial,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The best options feel indulgent and well balanced, with sweetness that enhances rather than overwhelms.”

While there are shelves packed with frozen desserts, these are the top five to consider for your next shopping trip, according to Chef Dennis.

Dolly’s Decadent Chocolate Cake

Everything Dolly Parton does is dazzling and over-the-top amazing, including her chocolate cake. It hits the rare frozen-dessert sweet spot of homemade taste that requires zero effort, plus it feels decadent enough for special occasions or for enjoying a quiet night in. “This cake lives up to its name with rich, deeply chocolatey layers and a smooth, fudgy frosting,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s indulgent without being overly heavy, making it a satisfying choice for serious chocolate lovers.”

Pepperidge Farm Coconut Cake

The Pepperidge Farm Coconut Cake is a classic that’s been around for decades and remains a fan favorite. “Pepperidge Farm brings a light, airy texture to this cake, with delicate layers and a subtle coconut flavor that doesn’t overpower,” Chef Dennis explains. “The whipped frosting keeps it feeling fresh and balanced, perfect for those who prefer a less dense dessert.”

Marie Callender’s Lemon Meringue Pie

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Marie Callender’s is famous for its made-from-scratch pies, baked fresh in-house at its restaurant locations, and known for rich fillings, flaky crusts, and classic comfort-food flavors. If you’re not near one of the chain’s remaining locations, you can still enjoy one of their tasty pies, like the popular Lemon Meringue, from the freezer section. While it’s not homemade, it’s still delicious. “This pie hits that classic sweet-tart balance, with a bright lemon filling and a soft, lightly toasted meringue topping,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s refreshing and flavorful, offering a nice contrast to heavier frozen desserts.”

Edwards Key Lime Pie

Edwards Key Lime Pie is tangy, creamy, easy to serve, and consistently delivers a familiar dessert experience without the effort of making it from scratch. It’s a must-have for Chef Dennis. “Edwards does a great job capturing that signature key lime tang, with a creamy filling and a buttery graham cracker crust,” he says. “It’s smooth, citrusy, and just the right amount of sweet, making it an easy crowd-pleaser.”

Sara Lee Classic Cheesecake

Sara Lee Classic Cheesecake is creamy, dependable and easy to serve. “Sara Lee keeps it simple with a dense, creamy cheesecake that delivers that classic, rich flavor,” Chef Dennis explains. “It’s smooth, slightly tangy, and versatile enough to enjoy on its own or dressed up with fruit or sauce.”