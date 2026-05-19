3 Best Grocery Store Steaks for Grilling, According to Butchers

Butchers share the best steak cuts to buy for grilling at home.

You don’t need a reservation at an expensive steakhouse to enjoy a great steak dinner. Many grocery stores carry high-quality cuts that can deliver steakhouse-worthy flavor when grilled properly. Butchers say the best steaks for grilling come down to a few key factors: marbling, tenderness, thickness, and fat content. Whether you’re planning a summer cookout or a quick weeknight dinner, these are the grocery store steaks that consistently stand out above the rest, according to Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers.

What Makes a Good Crave-Worthy Steak on the Grill

Steak is undeniably delicious when prepared right, but not every cut is meant for the grill. There are key things to look for when you’re at the butcher counter. “For me, a good grilling steak needs flavor first,” says Thomas. “Fat matters as well, obviously, because that is what keeps it juicy over hard heat.” Another thing to look for when choosing a steak at the grocery store is how the beef was sourced and aged. “If it is native breed beef that has been properly dry-aged, even better,” Thomas notes. “You’ve already got more going on before you even light the fire.”

Ribeye

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Ribeye steak is known for being one of the most flavorful, juicy and tender cuts of beef. Butchers and steak lovers often consider it the ideal steak for grilling because of its high fat content and rich marbling. It’s the first cut Thomas recommends buying. “Ribeye is hard to beat on a grill because the marbling carries it,” he says. “It can take proper heat, stays juicy, and has enough richness to stand a bit of flame and smoke.”

Skirt Steak

Skirt steak delivers big beef flavor, cooks quickly, and works especially well in marinades and high-heat grilling. While it’s not as tender as premium cuts like ribeye or filet mignon, many steak lovers prefer skirt steak for its rich taste and versatility. “Skirt is a brilliant steak for grilling and still gets overlooked,” Thomas says. “It wants fierce heat and hardly any time at all. Cook it quickly, let it rest, then slice it properly across the grain. That is the difference with skirt.”

T-Bone

T-Bone steak combines two popular steak cuts in one and delivers both tenderness and rich beef flavor. It’s often seen as a classic steakhouse choice for its size, presentation, and balanced textures. According to Thomas, the cut is great for grilling. “It looks good, cooks well over fire, and gives you both sides of the story in one cut, sirloin on one side, fillet on the other,” he says. It feels generous, which matters when you are cooking outside.”