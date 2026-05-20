These frozen chicken wings get high marks for crispy texture and flavor.

I love chicken wings, but I am going to be honest: I hate ordering them in restaurants. Why? I feel like the appetizer has gotten progressively more expensive, while the size of the wings has gotten smaller. A more cost-effective and equally delicious option? Buying frozen wings in the freezer section of your local grocery store and making them yourself. Where can you get the most delicious frozen wings? Here are 7 frozen chicken wings shoppers say taste restaurant quality.

Kirkland Signature (Costco)

Shoppers maintain that Kirkland Signature wings are massive, crispy buffalo wings designed to serve crowds on a budget. “Love these! Large and meaty! About 26-30 pieces per bag. I ditch the sauce and use sweet baby ray’s buffalo sauce,” writes a Redditor. “Those are really good,” a second agrees. “I think these are packed by Tyson, the texture and size resemble the Tyson fully cooked wings,” a third says.

Perdue Air Fryer Ready

Perdue Air Fryer Ready, available at Target, is crackly skin roasted perfection. “Very impressed. Crispy and moist. Lots of flavor in air fryer,” one shopper writes. “Good roasted wings,” adds another. “Perfect for the air fryer. I did 2 extra minutes and they were crunchy. Great flavor.” A third calls the staple “delish” in a review. “Has become a staple in my home for quick healthy protein, I just add my own seasonings of my likings & yum,” they say. And yet another confirms, they are “restaurant quality. A friend brought to a gathering and I ate them all.. even the next day in air fryer!”

Foster Farms Take Out

Foster Farms Take Out Wings deliver restaurant-style crunch on the outside with juicy deliciousness on the inside. The “best wings I ever bought,” says a fan, while another said the brand “ruined” takeout wings forever because its frozen ones are so much better. “Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Wings are the only ones I’ll buy,” says a Redditor.

bettergoods (Walmart)

Bettergoods, yes, the Walmart brand, is also quite popular with wing eaters.”The Bettergoods wings are the best. Just as good as eating out when in air fryer,” says a Redditor. “I know I’m late but I second this. The better goods wings are legit restaurant quality. I find the seasoning that comes with it a bit salty tho so we usually just make our own sauce,” another says. “They are the best frozen wings I’ve had in awhile,” a third agrees.

Tyson Any’tizers

Tyson Anytizers Buffalo Wings are a crowd favorite. “Perfect Every Time,” a shopper states, declaring them “a freezer staple in my house — bold, tangy, and packed with flavor. The sauce hits just the right balance of heat without overpowering the chicken,” they added. “The 13g of protein per serving makes it feel like more than just a snack, and the fact that they’re all-natural with no added hormones is a win. I always keep a bag (or two) in the freezer — you’ll never regret having these on hand,” a shopper writes. “These Tyson Buffalo Wings are awesome,” says another. “I’m hooked on them. They taste like they are restaurant hot wings (better than some) and the price is very reasonable.”

TGI Fridays Jumbo

TGI Fridays Frozen Wings are a perfect replacement for the restaurant version, complete with a sticky sauce and crunchy skin. “These are great for parties or game day. Delicious easy snack or appetizer. The flavor is so good and they are nice and crispy. These are always a hit at the party,” one shopper says. “Best freezer wings Ive ever had! I love that the sauce comes separate so you bake and then shake. Makes them the closest to restaurant wings that Ive had in ages. Add your favorite ranch and youre good to go,” agrees another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pilgrim’s Buffalo Wings

Pilgrim’s Buffalo Wings are affordable, delicious, and surprisingly satisfying, flavored with parmesan cheese, garlic, and butter. They “give you all the flavor without the hassle of sauce,” according to the manufacturer. They are also “super crispy,” according to our reviewer. “You notice the caramelization as soon as these wings come out of the air fryer. They’re perfectly golden brown and just begging for you to take a bite.” But, beyond the taste, “the best thing about these wings is the crunch factor. They were by far the crispiest samples in this survey. The crackle upon each bite proved immensely satisfying, both on the teeth and the ears.”