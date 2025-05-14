11 Costco Items Members "Will Never Buy From There Again"

Costco has thousands of products to offer members, who absolutely love the incredible deals and variety of items available, from staple groceries to pool floats. Unfortunately you can't please everyone all the time, and certain items have been slapped with a "never again" label by shoppers who are appalled by the taste or quality of specific goods from the warehouse chain. It's a good thing Costco has such a generous returns policy! Here are 11 items Costco shoppers are adamant they will never buy again.

Kirkland Chicken

Shoppers are deeply unhappy with the quality of the Kirkland Signature Chicken Breasts. "For us we refuse to buy the multi pack chicken breasts. They are stringy and slimy, they just look/taste bad," one member said. "With you on the chicken! I've been buying from Joyce Farms for years now and it's been phenomenal 99% of the time. I've had one or two breasts be a bit woody from them, but color and texture are far superior," another commented.

Kirkland Burnt Ends Beef Brisket

Costco shoppers are not impressed with the Kirkland Signature Burnt Ends Beef Brisket. "Burnt ends or the beef bulgogi," one said. "The burnt ends were so bad. It was mostly fat pieces. I couldn't believe what a waste," another agreed.

Pad Thai

Costco members really do not like the Snapdragon Chicken Pad Thai. "The pad Thai in the blue package. I don't know what they thought they were making but it is not pad Thai. Tasted gross, was like a neon orange color, and made my whole house smell like fish," one shopper said. "Yeah as someone who loves pad Thai I was really hoping it would be at least somewhat close. I am not sure what dish they were trying to imitate," another commented.

Costco Muffins

Kirkland Signature muffins are not worth it, shoppers say. "The muffins. Used to love them, but these newer ones are kind of bland," one member said. "The new muffins are trash. they just sit in the freezer forgotten now. I really miss the giant chocolate ones," another agreed. "I stopped getting the muffins because I'd find mold on them the very next day. I'm sorry, I cannot go through a dozen muffins in 24hrs, I just can't!" a third commented.

Kirkland Toilet Paper

Kirkland Signature toilet paper is not the same as it used to be, shoppers complain. "After switching to Charmin, the Kirkland toilet paper," one member said. "Is it just me or is it extremely…dusty? I feel like there is so much lint in the bathroom," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicken Flautas

Shoppers do not like the Chicken Flautas available at Costco. "The chicken flautas used to be fantastic, but after two brand changes, the consistency of the filling is akin to wet cat food," one unhappy member said. "Ugh cat food wrapped in sawdust. Those went straight in the trash," another commented.

Amylu Chicken

More than one Costco member criticized the Amylu chicken brand (but others defended it). "AmyLu chicken products. They have burned me far too many times on bone chips and hard gristle in different products, and I'm out of giving them yet another last chance (because their foods looks tasty). Unfortunately, they sell many products at my Costco, so I guess people accept that or I have just been consistently unlucky," one shopper said. "I'm surprised to see this. I regularly buy the Amylu chicken burgers, meatballs and breakfast sausage links and have ever had an issue," another responded.

Kirkland Oat Milk

The Kirkland Signature Organic Non-Dairy Oat Beverage gets two thumbs down from some shoppers. "Oat milk. The Kirkland ones have a weird synthetic aftertaste," one shopper said. "Costco oat milk is why I thought I disliked oat milk for so long. Then I had Oatly full fat… that is a staple now. Costco almond milk is great for smoothies and cooking. Cheap, lasts like a year, pretty neutral flavor," another commented.

Kirkland Diapers

Parents are not happy with the Kirkland Signature diapers. "I hate those diapers so much. They're weirdly shaped and smaller than the old ones. It's like someone who'd never seen a human baby before designed them," one member said. "I switched to Huggies because of the blowouts and sized up. The Huggies are huge on him and I realized the Kirklands were small," another shopper agreed.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes

Costco shoppers are not impressed with the frozen Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes. "Their frozen chicken bakes! They are AWFUL! I used to love going to Costco and enjoying a freshly baked chicken bake. After trying their frozen ones it gave me a bad taste and completely turned me off from their fresh ones too," one member said. "The frozen ones can't hold the food court ones napkins. They're smaller and taste different," another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee

Opinions are deeply divided about the Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee. "I'd rather drink boiling hot battery acid than ever put my lips on the Kirkland signature cold brew can again," one passionate Redditor said. "This has been one of the most controversial items for years LOL, it's so extreme, no one that's tried it is neutral on it!" another responded. "My theory is that it's like cilantro— there must be something in it that certain people are just hard-wired to taste differently. My wife and I literally couldn't get past two sips, just absolutely repelled by it, but the person we gave the case to ended up loving it."