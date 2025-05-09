 Skip to content

11 Costco Items I'm Buying Now Before Prices Spike

With tariffs driving up costs, these imported staples are worth grabbing before summer hits.
Published on May 9, 2025 | 7:00 AM

It's inevitable: Prices of your favorite Costco items will likely increase due to President Donald Trump's steep tariffs. Many of them already have. While you can't really stockpile perishable items like produce and fresh meat (unless you freeze them), there are lots of things you should consider buying now, instead of paying more for later. Here are 11 Costco items I'm buying now before prices spike.

Rice

Costco Royal, Basmati Rice
Costco

Rice, a popular import, has a long shelf life. I will be stocking up on two of my favorites, Royal Basmati, one of Costco's top-selling rice brands, "from the foothills of the Himalayas," and Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice, from Thailand. It's safe to assume that prices will spike shortly, as India and Thailand face steep tariffs.

Dried Fruit

Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes
Costco

Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes are a crowd-pleaser in my family. The sweetened exotic fruit is imported from Cambodia, and with tariffs, the large bag will likely get more expensive.

Imported Coffee

lavazza espresso italiano
Costco

I am a big coffee drinker. My go-to brew, Lavanza, has increased in price since the tariff war started, but will likely increase even more. Other brands, like Nescafé bagged in Switzerland with beans sourced from Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, Indonesia, and Honduras, will also get pricier. I will be stocking up and storing the beans in the original packaging in a cool, dry spot.

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed Snack Packs

Kirkland Roasted Seaweed
Costco

My daughter loves munching on Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed snack packs, the best seaweed deal in town. The product is sourced from South Korea and will likely increase in price. I will stock my drawers with enough for the next year, as these usually have a nine-to-12-month shelf life.

Cooking Oils

Kirkland olive oil
Costco

It's a good time to stock your kitchen with cooking oils. Many of them, including Costco's in-house olive oil, Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, are sourced from produce grown abroad. This best-selling item is sourced from olives "grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region" of Europe. It is "packed in Italy with select oils from Portugal, Tunisia, Italy, and Greece," EU countries.

Imported Chocolate

pieces of a dark chocolate bar stacked
iStock

If you are a chocolate lover, plan ahead. These sweet imported treats will likely spike in price soon, as they will become more expensive to source.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

kirkland signature organic maple syrup
Costco

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup offers the best value on high-quality maple syrup. Since it is sourced from Canada the price will likely increase. Maple syrup can last indefinitely if unopened and stored in a cool, dark place, so I recommend getting what you need now before it costs more.

Kirkland Signature Canned Goods

Costco Goya Black Beans & Chickpeas
Costco

What's inside your favorite Kirkland Signature canned goods—ranging from soup to beans or veggies—may or may not get more expensive. However, the packaging itself will likely increase in price. Tariffs on metals like aluminum and steel will likely raise the cost of canned foods, so I am stocking up on items with a longer shelf life before this happens.

Kirkland Signature Green Tea

Costco Kirkland Green Tea
Costco

Kirkland Signature Green Tea, sourced from Japan, is one of the most popular products. I will definitely be stocking my tea drawer now instead of paying more later.

Asian Instant Noodles and Meal Kits

Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen Premium Noodle Soup
Costco

Costco sells a great selection of Asian noodles, including Ramen packages and other instant noodle offerings. I will stock my pantry for the summer, before they go up in price.

Specialty Seasonings and Spice Mixes

aisle of costco spices
Shutterstock

Costco sells a lot of popular spice blends and seasoning packets, many imported. I will definitely be hitting the spice and seasoning aisle before they get more expensive, as these items have a long shelf life.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
