11 Costco Items Experts Say are the Best Investment This Week

Summer is almost here (June 20 in the Northern Hemisphere; if any Aussies are reading this, wrap up warm!) and it’s time to start planning for the hotter months. Costco is way ahead of the curve, stocking all kinds of food, drinks, and general paraphernalia perfect for having the most gorgeous season ever. Forget Hot Girl Summer—we’re here for Hot Deals Summer. When I visited my local Los Angeles-area warehouse last week I noticed some exceptional products available, including a gigantic inflatable pool slide shaped like a crocodile. Despite passionate requests from the kids we did not buy the slide, but there were plenty of other goodies to stock up on. Here are 11 Costco items that are absolutely worth the money this week (and all summer).

FatBoy Ice Cream Sandwiches

If you haven’t tried the FatBoy Ice Cream Sandwiches yet, you’re in for a treat. Each box contains 18 sandwiches and I promise you will get through them faster than you think. “I just picked up Fat Boy Ice Cream Sandwiches and I was just amazed at how good the vanilla ice cream was. I noticed Premium Ice Cream on the label, but had no idea that was an actual quality classification. I will be buying those fat boys again,” one happy Redditor shared.

Incredifulls Pizza Cupcakes

Incredifulls Pizza Cupcakes are available at certain Costco locations nationwide and they are a must-have freezer item. Once the kids are out of school I rely on back-up frozen stuff to make quick meals and snacks when necessary as these are perfect. “These are absolutely delicious! I cooked them in the air fryer for 6 mins as the instructions said and they were perfect. Flaky crispy dough that I would not have believed to be frozen,” one fan said. Don’t sleep on the Incredifulls Breakfast Cups either!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis

Nothing says summer like coconut flavors, and the UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis are a lovely “better for you” treat that taste way more decadent than they actually are. “These were a wonderful little treat, you could eat just one and be satisfied. They weren’t too sweet, were covered in a good dark chocolate and the coconut had a really nice texture,” one happy shopper wrote in the reviews.

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Caviar

Caviar is never a cheap option, but for people who genuinely appreciate this delicacy, it’s no longer the prohibitively expensive treat it once was. Costco’s Plaza Osetra Farmed Bulgarian Sturgeon Caviar 2 oz, 3-pack is raved about by customers who appreciate the quality and price point. There are also some fantastic options like Imperia Caviar, where customers can get high-quality caviar shipped directly to their door.

LesserEvil Organic Popcorn

I am currently obsessed with the LesserEvil brand—their new Cowboy Cheddar Cheezmos are truly addictive and the Organic Popcorn is a staple in my pantry. Depending on location one 28-pack box will set you back around $20, which is well worth it. “Please keep stocking!” one Costco shopper said. “I’m super happy that my favorite clean popcorn was available through Costco! I would love to see the huge bags back in the warehouse again as well as these snack size options. Snacking without the guilt is the BEST feeling!”

Zulu Torque Water Bottle

I’m a sucker for any new water bottle (I love my Zulu Athletic Powerfill Pro Stainless Steel) and Costco has the Zulu Torque bottles—two of them—for just $6.97. “I just ordered another set, does that tell you something?! The design for grip keeps the bottle from slipping out of your hands, even if it should become wet with moisture… The lock on the top keeps it from accidentally leaking or spilling. We are about to take a 9 hour plane flight and these are going with us!!” one Costco shopper said.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Kindling Pretzels

Perfect for summer snacking, picnics, movies, and kids lunchboxes, the Kindling Protein Pretzels are another “better for you” snack that have no business tasting as good as they do. Check to see if your local warehouse has them, as some shoppers might be luckier than others in that respect. The Honey Mustard flavor is particularly good.

Cherry n’ Lemonade GoodPop

We cannot do without GoodPop over the spring and summer, and the Costco exclusive Cherry n’ Lemonade red, white, and blue 28 Packs are a must-have for anyone who lives near a Texas, Bay Area, Southeast, or San Diego Costco. Perfect for July 4, these treats have no added sugar but you wouldn’t believe it because they taste so delicious.

Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream

Some Costco locations are carrying the Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream (the Fruit Paradise pack is so good!). Some lucky shoppers have also spotted the Neapolitan Collection Mochi Ice Cream (Strawberry, Triple Chocolate, Vanilla), so if you see them in your store, grab them!

Water Wipes

Even after our youngest is out of diapers we will continue to buy these Kirkland Signature Baby Wipes because they are an absolute godsend. Take them to picnics, the beach, keep them in your car, on the kitchen counter, use them for a quick freshening up after a hike, the list is endless. Thank me later.

Straightaway Canned Cocktails

The Straightaway Cocktails’ Astonishing Cocktails Variety Pack, Tequila Edition is another ridiculously good Costco buy: Each pack contains 4 Signature Margarita, 4 Blanco Margarita and 4 Pacific Paloma, and the quality and taste is seriously impressive for a canned cocktail. Just pour over ice (maybe add some salt to the rim if you’re really going for it) and enjoy a fuss-free drink you can responsibly enjoy over the summer.