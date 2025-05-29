11 Costco Kirkland Favorites to Get Before the Month Ends

May is winding down, and June is almost here, which means school is (nearly) out for the year and summer is upon us. If you are making a Costco run or Instacart shopping for your end-of-month groceries at the warehouse, there are a few must-buys courtesy of Costco’s in-warehouse brand. Here are 11 Kirkland Signature items to score before the end of the month.

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken

There is never not a good time to toss a Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken into your shopping cart. Today I just Instacarted two of them. What makes them so great? For $5, you can feed an entire family, or use them to make everything from homemade chicken salad to chicken soup or chicken fried rice in just moments.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad

If you are hosting friends and family for grad parties, end of the school year barbeques, or other early summer celebrations, head over to the Costco Deli. Shoppers are obsessed with Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad, which can be served over greens or made into little sandwiches. I recommend using King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos

Taco Tuesday has never been easier, and who doesn’t need easier with the end of the school year and the beginning of the summer rush? I am obsessed with Costco’s chicken street tacos kit, which comes with approximately three pounds of taco fixings, including tortillas, delicious marinated chicken, salsa, lime, shredded cheese, cabbage, and cilantro lime crema.

Kirkland SignatureHelles Style Larger

If your warehouse sells beer, stock up your fridge with Kirkland Helles Style Lager. The brew, courtesy of Deschutes, is an excellent summer lager. “It’s delicious, super easy to sip on,” says one shopper. “I love this beer. It’s not heavy like an IPA and it’s not light like a Pacifico/Modelo/Coors Light. It’s a great medium beer. Deschutes did a great job,” explains another beer drinker.

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries

BBQ season is officially here. Costco is the place to stock up on all the meats needed for your grill. However, make sure to keep your freezer stocked with Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries. The new item launched this year, and Redditors went wild over it, mainly because you get five pounds of fries for $6.79. “We bought some and they’re pretty good. They remind me of the Lamb Weston hand cut freezer fries,” one shopper confirmed. “Bought these on Sunday. They are a pretty decent fry. Thicker cut and potato forward. I love them bought instead of the ore ida and won’t be going back as long as they sell them,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Beans and K-Cups

Due to the tariff situation, Coffee is super expensive right now. There has never been a better time to stock up on Kirkland Signature K-Cup Pods, whole coffee beans, and ground coffee, including Colombian Coffee Dark Roast. While prices have increased, Costco’s brand remains the best deal in town.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil and Other Cooking Oil

Cooking oils are also more expensive due to the tariffs. Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, sourced from olives grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region of Europe, is one of the warehouse’s most popular products for being high-quality and an unparalleled deal. It is “packed in Italy with select oils from Portugal, Tunisia, Italy, and Greece.” While the price has gone up, it’s still the best deal in town.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Southwest Chicken Wrap

The brand new Kirkland Signature Southwest Chicken Wraps in the deli section are a refreshing meal option for summer. The hearty wraps sell for just $6.99 a pound and feature tortillas stuffed with rotisserie chicken, black beans, corn, bell peppers, and spinach. “These are enough food for several meals!” Costco Hot Finds shared. “These are the BEST,” one wrote. “So happy to see these back! We were sad when they left. That sauce is 🔥🔥,” added another.

Kirkland Signature Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls

Another item that shoppers are going wild about this month? Kirkland Signature Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls. “We tried them after my husband wasn’t wearing glasses and grabbed them thinking they were cinnamon rolls. A lucky mistake! They were tasty too!” one shopper writes. “Tried these, and they are absolutely 🔥🔥” another agrees. “100000/10 🔥🔥,” another chimed in.

Kirkland Signature Strawberry Streusel Cheescake

Strawberry-flavored everything screams summer to me. The new Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake has been a popular item in the bakery. “Strawberry + Cheesecake = Landing in my cart,” writes What’s in Your Cart. “@costco bakery items are huge and probably extremely unhealthy but you guys know I can’t say no to strawberry AND cheesecake together! This was sooooo yummy! It’s sweet but not overly sweet. I would definitely buy this again and there will be no problem finishing this bad boy!”

Kirkland Signature Pesto

Pesto is one of my favorite summer flavors, and I often add it to sauces, pasta, salads, and marinades. Kirkland Signature Pesto is “hands down” high-quality and “as good as any other you’d find at the supermarket (actually better because it’s not shelf stable, so no preservatives) and a larger quantity,” states a fan about the large bottle. Another adds that the jaw of mashed basil is “a deal and very versatile,” while a third says it’s “delicious” compared to other stores.