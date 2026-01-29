5 Major Changes You’ll See at Costco Next Month

From new stores to gas rewards and food court scanners, here’s what members can expect.

Costco is rolling out several new changes in 2026, all aimed at improving the experience and benefits of its members, both regular and executive. The warehouse chain is offering new ways for shoppers to save money and get more cash back, plus there are plans for new warehouses to open across the country in just the first few months of 2026 alone. So what exactly can members expect from the mega-store? Here are five major changes you should expect to see at Costco next month.

New Locations

Costco continues to grow and expand across the U.S., and the following locations can expect to see a new warehouse up and running within the next few months:

W Roseville, CA – January 2026

Liberty Hill, TX – March 2026

Forney, TX – March 2026

S St George, UT – March 2026

North Visalia, CA – April 2026

New Braunfels, TX – April 2026

Winnipeg, MB Business Center – April 2026

Roseville officially opened on January 23, to much fanfare amongst local shoppers who lined up for hours. “You only get to open a new store like this one time,” said Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi, pointing to the impact that the store’s sales tax revenue will have on funding city services such as police, fire and roads, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Executive Members Save on New RVs

Costco’s Executive members can now get exclusive savings on eligible new RVs from Camping World, the nation’s largest RV retailer. Executive Members receive larger discounts off the lowest advertised price, so if you’re in the market for a new RV, you could save a lot of money.

Membership Scanners

Costco is rolling out membership card scanners at food courts so only Costco members can take advantage of the wildly popular items like the $1.50 hot dog/soda combo. “Membership ID Scanners coming soon to a Costco Food Court near you! Spotted these at #88 today. A food court employee confirmed that they are membership ID scanners. They were recently hooked up but not operational at this time. I wonder if purchases at the food court will count towards cash back for Executive Members?” the Costco shopper posted on Reddit, along with a picture of the scanners.

Level Funded Advantage Plans

Costco Executive members can now receive additional savings on select employee health plans. Eligible Executive Member employers may qualify for up to 5% savings on Level Funded Advantage plans14, which offer benefits like predictable monthly costs for easier budgeting and potential year-end savings if claims run lower than expected.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cash Back Increase at Costco Gas Pumps

Costco shoppers who use the Costco Anywhere Visa Card, issued by Citi, can now get 5% cash back at Costco gas pumps, up from the previous 4%. Cardholders can also enjoy 3% cash back at restaurants and on most travel purchases, 2% cash back at Costco and Costco.com, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.