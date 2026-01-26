New Costco deals with member-only savings on groceries, drinks, and home essentials starting this week.

We are well into January, and the first Member Only Savings and Everyday Value booklets are finally here. Costco shoppers have been awaiting the new savings pamphlet, especially because there was a rather large gap between the last batch and this one. Starting January 26 and running through February 22, the warehouse is offering deals on everything from food and drinks to cooking gadgets and cleaning supplies. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds with Member’s Only savings starting this week.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

Now is the time to stock up on Bounty Advanced Paper Towels, because the savings are big. The 2-ply, 103-sheet rolls are super absorbent and a great deal at Costco every day, but during the next month, the 12-pack will be an additional $5.60 off.

Oikos 30g Protein Shake

The Oikos 30g Protein Shakes, 12 fl oz, which are sold in an 18-pack at Costco, are super popular. Not only are they delicious, but boast 30 grams of protein and five grams of fiber with a single gram of sugar per serving. This month, get them for $24.49 after $7 off.

Brand Name K-Cups

If you need to restock your K-Cup supply, now is the time. So many options, including Newman’s Own, Tully’s, Caribou Coffee, and Donut Shop, are on sale. Take $8 off an 80-count box. Starbucks packs are $10 off.

Annie’s Organic Homegrown Macaroni & Cheese

Annie’s Organic Homegrown Macaroni & Cheese is the best boxed variety, in my opinion. The 12-pack variety pack at Costo is always a sensational deal – especially right now, with an additional $5 off, bringing it to $12.79. “Must have in pantry,” one shopper writes. “Excellent replacement for Kraft.” Another writes: “I appreciate the variety pack.”

Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce

Bachan’s Japanese Barbeque Sauce, which has amassed a cult following amongst Costco shoppers, is so good that entire Reddit feeds are devoted to it. “Quick and easy teriyaki salmon dinner using the bachans bbq sauce. It’s sweet and salty with gingery flavors, pairs super well with some Costco salmon!” one person wrote. “I use it like salad dressing or as a veggie dip pretty much every single day,” another added. Another offered a pro-tip: “Mix it w/ mayo for a thicker creamy dipping sauce,” they suggested. Get it this month for $3 off, $6.99 a bottle.

That’s It. Fruit bars

That’s It. fruit bars are a sweet treat that is the healthiest version of a fruit-type snack you can find, and a pick of our go-to nutritionist Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “Very simple and clean with usually just two fruits (e.g., apple + mango or apple + strawberry). No added sugar, preservatives, or fillers,” Collingwood says. They are on sale this month.

Downey Unstoppables Fresh Laundry Scent Beads

I just started adding Downey Unstoppables Fresh Laundry Scent Beads to my wash, and my clothes have never smelled so good. The fragrance-infused laundry beads offer a little simple luxury to your load. Try them this month for $4 off.

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear HE Liquid Laundry Detergent

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, 146 loads, 194 fl oz, is $3.60 off. “​​Works great, smells good, and good price. Best for sensitive skin like I have,” one shopper commented this week. “Love how clean my garments come out. No skin irritation or lingering scents to worry about, just simple clean. Pretty good at getting rid of daily stains, but may need to spot treat really tough stains. Overall really great detergent at a economical price always at Costco,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Suja Organic Ginger Love

Suja Organic Ginger Love is an additional $4 off at Costco. “This refreshing ginger tonic is lemony with a kick…I’m obsessed! Ginger Love™ blends organic lemon, ginger, pineapple, and cayenne for the PERFECT balance of sweet & heat! 😋 Plus it’s an excellent source of antioxidant vitamin C and 1 billion CFU of probiotics! 🙌🏻 With just 15 calories, no added sugar, and all of the benefits, Suja Organic Ginger Love™ makes EVERY sip count!” writes Costco Buys.

Noosa Yoghurt Variety Pack

Looking to improve your gut health? Noosa Yoghurt Variety Pack comes with four 12-oz containers of the brand’s most popular flavors: Blueberry, Strawberry Rhubarb, and Lemon. The probiotic-packed pack is currently $3.30 off.

Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ

If you are considering upping your blender game, don’t sleep on this sensational deal on the Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ. The highly rated small appliance is $20 off, bringing its already unbeatable price down to $59.99. Features include a “Smoothie Auto-iQ Program,” which makes blending super easy.