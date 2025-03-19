7 Brand-New Costco Products You Need to Grab Before March Ends

Not sure what to buy this month at Costco? March Madness is heating up, Easter is just around the corner, and hot summer items are trickling into warehouses. There is no better time to start stocking up on new Costco products before selling out. Here are 7 brand-new Costco products you'll want to stock up on before March ends.

Nutribullet Pro Plus

Swimsuit season is just around the corner. Investing in a personal blender is an excellent idea if you want to shape up for summer. Nutribullet Pro Plus boasts 1200 Watts of power with signature extraction abilities and a pulse control function for making dips and sauces. Currently, get it online for $99.99, including shipping and handling.

Purple Easter Bucket of Treats

This one-and-done Purple Easter Bucket of Treats, is a great Easter Basket idea for sending to any out-of-town loved ones. The $39.99 bundle includes Albanese Ultimate Gummi Bears, Easter Palmer Milk Chocolate Flavored Little Beauty, Easter Peeps Chicks, Easter Stauffer's Whales Baked Cheese Crackers, sidewalk chalk, and more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

OOFOS Women's OOriginal Sandal

It's almost sandal season. Costco is carrying OOFOS Women's OOriginal Sandal in black (the blue already sold out) in both men's and women's sizes. The ergonomic footwear is perfect for your next vacation, and over $10 off the price of the same pair on the brand's website. Available in sizes six to 10.

Sugar Plum Hoppy Easter Treat Box

If your loved one is too old for an Easter basket, but you still want to indulge them in holiday treats, this Sugar Plum Hoppy Easter Treat Box is perfect. The $49.99 gift (including shipping) includes everything from foil-wrapped crispy chocolate eggs, butterfly sour gummies, and green drizzled yogurt pretzels.

Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers

Run (literally) don't walk to your local warehouse to hunt for women's Hoka Bondi 8 sneakers. According to Costco Does It Again, you can score a pair for just $109.99 – a sensational deal. However, they are selling out fast. "Literally out of stock even online," one shopper complained in the post.

Kirkland Signature Smoked Pulled Pork

Sure, you can order takeout for March Madness, but why not save money and grab a few of these packs of Kirkland Signature Smoked Pulled Pork for your watch party? At $14.59 a box, it's a steal. All you need are some Hawaiian rolls and you have a delicious meal to feed a large group. "That pulled pork is so good!!" commented one of Costco Buys' Instagram followers.

Girl Scout Thin Mint Pretzels

Girl Scout cookie season may be over, but you can still get that Thin Mint fix at Costco. Girl Scout Thin Mint Pretzels just arrived, according to Costco Buys. "Crunchy pretzels dipped in mint flavored dark chocolate…YUM! Get 26oz. for just $10.99," she writes.