7 Best Costco Products With Steep Price Drops This Week

Costco‘s ongoing sales are something shoppers (myself included) truly appreciate, and there are some real gems this week. From dog food to supplements and hydration boosters, these must-have items are highly-rated by members who always stock up when they see those prices go down. So what should customers look out for on their next trip to the warehouse or online shopping spree? Here are seven of the best Costco products with steep price drops this week.

Further Food Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides Powder

The Further Food Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides Powder is on sale for $28.99, down from $38.99. “I love this product,” one Costco member said. “It has really helped me with arthritis in my hands and feet. It is a game changer and I highly recommend.”

Vitafusion Extra Strength Vitamin B12 Gummies

A 170-count pack of Vitafusion Extra Strength Vitamin B12 Gummies (1000 mcg) is on sale for $15.99, down from $18.99. “I really liked these vitamins. They are easy to take and taste good. A great way to get your vitamin B. I don’t care if they are cherry or raspberry flavored, they just taste good,” one shopper said.

Gatorade Hydration Booster Sticks

A pack of Gatorade Hydration Booster Sticks is now $26.49 for 24 servings. Available in Strawberry Watermelon, Citrus Berry, and Tropical Mango, these powder mixes contain no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or added colors. “Great tasting electrolytes. I’ve enjoyed all three flavors,” one Costco member said.

Disney Jack Skellington Halloween Treat Bowl

The Disney Jack Skellington Halloween Treat Bowl is now just $19.99 down from $34.99. “This bowl is larger than I thought it would be, and sturdy. Very cute and as pictured!” one shopper said.

Manna 64oz Stack Jug

The Manna 64oz Stack Jug is on sale for $16.99 down from $24.99. “I often make coffee and chai, and transport them in this container to work, and everyone loves it! Keeps things warm for a long time, but the most I have currently kept it in for was 4 hours, and it was hot and ready to go,” one shopper said.

LEGO Flower Arrangement

The LEGO Flower Arrangement is now $69.99. "So much fun. Great price since it was on sale!" one happy Costco shopper said. "Was very nice when completed. Lego could have prettier and brighter colors however for the flowers," another shared.

Nature’s Domain Beef and Sweet Potato Dog Food

Kirkland Signature Nature’s Domain Beef and Sweet Potato Dog Food is now $25.99 for 25 lbs. “My dogs have been eating this dog food for over 8 years. No issues whatsoever. They love it!!” one shopper said.