7 Costco Snacks Everyone Is Rushing to Try This Month

One thing Costco members seem to unanimously agree on is the chain warehouse has the best and biggest variety of snacks. Whether it's year-round staples or seasonal treats, some of these snacks are dangerous to keep on-hand because they just don't last very long. Right now customers are rushing to try a limited-edition Doritos flavor fans are calling the best ever, plus some very yummy sweet pretzels described as "beyond delicious". These sweet, savory, crunchy and umami-rich products are making people very happy this spring. Here are seven Costco snacks shoppers are raving about this month.

Vlasic Dill Pickle Balls Corn Puffs

Costco now has the Vlasic Dill Pickle Balls Corn Puffs in some warehouses and fans are loving the tasty, addictive little snacks. "Oh wow! If you like dill pickles, get the Pickle Balls. That first one is intense!" one Redditor raved. "Taste like pickles crunch like cheese puffs, what's not to like," another shopper said.

Doritos Golden Sriracha

Some lucky Costco members discovered the Doritos Golden Sriracha chips in their local stores. "Tastes like Panda Express in chip form. I dig!!" one member said. Another called the chips "a delicious hybrid of Orange Chicken and Beijing Beef", which fellow Redditors agreed was the perfect description. "Absolutely awesome. Nice little burn, mild sweetness, and good acidic tang. IMO, best limited release Doritos I've tried," one fan said.

10 Big Costco Changes Coming This Year Just Announced

Strawberry and Yogurt Pretzels

One happy snacker said the Creative Snacks Strawberry and Yogurt Pretzels are "beyond delicious", and other Costco members agree. "If you open a bag of these you will most likely finish the whole bag in one sitting like I almost did guiltily," one shopper said. "Put them in the freezer and thank me later 😉," one member recommended.

Dubai Chocolate

Costco is now selling the viral Bouchard Dubai Chocolates in some locations, and they are selling out fast. "Good luck. These sold out in less than a week across Michigan Costcos," one Redditor said. "Bought these last week. The chocolates are very small- 41 in the package. The filling was pretty good- little crunchy and had a pistachio flavor. Very sweet, but the small size helped minimize that. Nice way to try that flavor combo and share with other people if you're into that," another commented.

Soban Korean Ramen Crunch Snacks

Shoppers love the spicy Soban Korean Ramen Crunch Snacks at Costco. "They are really really good," one member shared. "I thought it was bs, because I remember eating this as a kid with the normal ramen packets. Just crushing it up and putting the seasoning on it. Told myself it was a ripoff and I would never buy it… Then I got a sample. The seasoning on it is great. Perfect crunch and seriously good. It was on sale so I bought one home… Everyone in my family likes it too."

7 Popular Costco Items That Just Got a Big Price Drop

Reese's Pieces Bark

Costco shoppers are raving about the Reese's Pieces Bark candy. "Reese's Chocolate Bark at Costco!! This is a 1lb 4oz bag 😍," said Laura Jayne Lamb of the Costcohotfinds Instagram account. "Quite possibly the best chocolate bark ever," she said in her post, showing the packs are selling for $9.49.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dark Chocolate Covered Mangoes

The Kirkland Signature Dark Chocolate Covered Mangoes are still a runaway hit with discerning Costco fans, who can't get enough of these addictive sweet treats. "Just ate some yesterday, they are yummy!" one Redditor said. "Ya they're great. I try to avoid getting them everytime I shop because they get eaten up quick," another agreed.