7 Popular Costco Items That Just Got a Big Price Drop

Along with solid savings year-round, Costco occasionally has some very cool items on sale if you go into the warehouse or shop online. These aren't clearance items, or unwanted inventory—a lot of the time, products that are in high-demand or highly rated are put on a special deal, and of course sell out almost immediately. Costco doesn't share information on how it picks bargains or how long these deals will last, but customers agree they are a steal. Here are 7 Costco items that just got a price drop—hurry and stock up before they're back to regular pricing.

Poppi Prebiotic Soda

Get a Poppi Prebiotic Soda variety pack for $5 off ($18.49 down from $23.49). Each pack contains 5 Doc Pop, 5 Wild Berry, and 5 Lemon Lime, with 5g of sugar and 35 calories or less per can. "They are a great drink option for people that don't want a soda or aren't drinking alcohol," one Redditor said.

Alderwood Smoked Salmon

Costco's Seattle Pure Food Fish Market Alderwood Smoked Salmon is $20 off at $79.99 down from $99.99. "The most delicious Smoked Salmon I've ever had!" one customer said. "The cleaning and deboning of the salmon was pristine. We dove into each bite. It plates beautifully ungarnished for party appetizers. Will be purchasing this salmon again."

Pizzeria DeLuna Authentic Italian Stone-fired Pizza

The Pizzeria DeLuna Authentic Italian Stone-fired Pizza is a steal at $79.99 down from $99.99. Each pack contains 6 thin-crust Neapolitan-style 12-inch pizzas (two Cheese Pizzas, two Pepperoni, one Meat Amore Pizza, and Mushroom Mascarpone Pizza. "After spending the summer in Italy, we were looking for an authentic Italian Pizza. This is it!" one shopper said.

10 Best Costco Finds to Snag Before They're Gone This March

Collin Street Bakery Cake Bites

Costco is offering the Collin Street Bakery Cake Bites bundle for $29.99, down from $39.99. "The Collins Street Cake Bites are moist and delicious," one customer says. "Some fruit cakes are overwhelmingly sweet and, if they have added alcohol, the taste of alcohol can overpower the cake. Collins Street fruitcake has just the right balance of sugar and candied fruit and nuts. Costco offers the bundle at a great price too."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Downy Unstopables In-Wash Scent Booster Beads

Downy Unstopables In-Wash Scent Booster Beads are down $4, from $23.99 to $19.99. "I love love this scent," one shopper said. "To me it smells like potent original Gain scent which I love. It's very strong and I have sensitivity issues that can trigger my asthma but not this scent. I read another review on a different forum that it was so strong it's intolerable. My answer to that would be to use less, which would make the product last longer. This is a definite go to product for me."

Raw Manuka Honey

Costco is selling the Comvita Certified UMF 20+ (MGO 829+) Raw Manuka Honey for $99.99 down from $149.99, for two 8.8 oz packs. "While this high grade Manuka honey is grossly overpriced by Comvita, Costco's $50 off a 2 pack special somewhat eases the blow," one shopper says. "This grade works well for me for throat discomfort, heartburn, nausea (it should be noted that Manuka honey should not be heated, nor added to hot drinks, as heat destroys its healing properties). It also replaces Neosporin, polysporin and all ointments for burns, bites, wounds, etc."

11 Best Costco Member-Only Savings Deals That Start Today

San Pellegrino Italian Sparkling Drink

The San Pellegrino Italian Sparkling Drink is $18.99, down from $23.99. "In an attempt to stop draining diet soda, I gave San Pellegrino Sparkling Water a try," one fan said. "What a surprise! It is really a tasty treat! Who needs soda?"