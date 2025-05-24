7 Costco Finds Shoppers Say You Need to Grab Before June Hits

Summer is almost upon us, so it’s time to stock up on some essential warm-weather items—and Costco, as always, has you covered. Whether you’re prepping for grilling season, beach trips, outdoor picnics, or just relaxing at home, Costco’s got the food, drinks, and other warm weather accoutrements available online and in warehouses for stellar prices. From protein bars and shakes to smoothies and hydrating drinks, these products are summer must-haves. Here are seven Costco items to grab as June is almost here.

Dixie Paper Plates

No picnic is complete without paper plates, and Costco has the Dixie Ultra 10-1/16″ Paper Plate, 186-count for $19.99. Shoppers love how sturdy and reusable these plates are, and many have been loyal to the brand for a long time. “Love these plates….have been buying them for years and years…” one member said.

Gatorade Variety Pack

Members love the Gatorade Variety Pack ($16.84) choices at Costco, perfect for hydrating in warm weather. Shoppers can choose between the Gatorade Frost, Gatorade Zero Variety Pack, and Gatorade Thirst Quencher packs, limit eight per customer. Which is more than enough, quite frankly!

Naked Juice

Another great deal from Costco, the Naked Juice Smoothies Variety Pack is $12.27, down from $16.77. Each pack has three Strawberry Banana, three Mighty Mango, three Blue Machine, and three Pina Colada. This deal ends on June 8 so hurry to grab them while you can!

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Orgain 30g Milk Protein Shake

Orgain 30g Milk Protein Shake in Chocolate Fudge flavor is on sale for $28.49, down from $34.99—a fan-favorite drink for summer and year-round. “If you’re on the hunt for a protein drink that feels more like a treat than a workout supplement, this chocolate protein drink is an absolute game-changer,” one happy shopper said. “Unlike many protein drinks that can be chalky or gritty, this one is incredibly creamy and goes down easily.”

OFF! Deep Woods Dry Insect Repellent Set

Keep those pesky bugs away from your picnics with OFF! Deep Woods Dry Insect Repellent Set, which is $14.99 right now at Costco. “My family was getting eaten alive by mosquitoes and this brought it to a halt,” one member said. “No more bites. My daughter even thought it was perfume cause she liked the smell.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wild Planet Wild Pacific Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Perfect for a delicious, healthy light lunch, the Wild Planet Wild Pacific Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil are on sale right for $8.18, down from $11.18. “The olive oil flavor is delicious. I also prefer to eat with skin + bones for the added nutrition benefits,” one Redditor said. “The Wild Planets are more smoky and of course have bones, super tasty though,” another commented.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

RXBAR Protein Bars

Grab a box of the RXBAR Protein Bars, Variety Pack, 14-count, for $15.39 down from $20.99, ideal for light meal replacements or a snack during the warmer months. “One of my favorite bars for cycling. Simple ingredients, slightly moist texture, easy to eat, right balance of calories and protein, taste good. Blueberry is my favorite, chocolate can get a little messy when warm,” one member said.