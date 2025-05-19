7 Costco Finds That Shoppers Call "Luxury on a Budget"

There are so many reasons why Costco is one of the most beloved stores on the planet. One of them is that the warehouse is famous for offering lots of value and even luxury on a budget. Not only can you get name-brand items for a lot less than most other stores, but a lot of their offerings simply make you feel like a Queen or King without spending your entire paycheck. Here are seven Costco finds, ranging from food to beauty products, that shoppers swear are luxury on a budget.

Sushi and Sashimi

Sushi is a luxury for many people, as it's expensive to enjoy raw fish at a restaurant. However, Costco offers the opportunity to bring a gourmet sushi meal into your home. "Sushi night just got an upgrade!" Costco Deals recently shared in a post that attracted lots of attention. Not only does Costco serve rolls, but chunks of fresh fish."Fresh, tuna saku blocks spotted at Costco Issaquah ($21.99/lb)—perfect for homemade poke, sashimi, or sushi rolls." "Sashimi Tray at Costco! Each tray features fresh Ahi Tuna, Atlantic Salmon, and Hamachi Tuna, all with soy, ginger, and wasabi! It's delicious and $36.99/lb," added Costco Buys.

Vacation Classic Lotion, SPF 50

Vacation is my favorite sunscreen brand. I spent most of my life dreading the process of slathering my skin in SPF because I hate the smell and texture of most sunscreens. That is, until I discovered Vacation, "The World's Best-Smelling Sunscreen" that literally smells so amazing I also wear it as a perfume. I was shocked to find that Costco now carries it, with a savings of almost half off. While you can get it cheaper in the warehouse, on the website, the exclusive set of two Vacation Classic Lotion, SPF 50, 6 fl oz Duo and an Air Freshener is just $21.99 including shipping and handling. One bottle retails for $17 at other stores.

Kirkland Signature Alexander Murrary & Co. Scotch

I don't drink alcohol, but if I did, I would stock my bar up with Costco booze. For example, you can get your favorite scotch for less at Costco. Kirkland Signature scotch is more affordable than branded versions and is even supplied by California-based distillery Alexander Murray & Co. since 2007. "Neither Total Wine nor Costco want the distillery name identified on the Scotch I supply to them. That's their policy, and I have to honor it," CEO Steven Lipp told Market Watch. If you are a total booze snob, buy a fancy-looking decanter and nobody will know the difference.

Nutrius Body Mist, 4 fl oz, 3-pack

My daughter, and every other tween girl, is obsessed with Sol de Janeiro body spray. However, Costco sells an amazing and ultra-affordable dupe, that has been going viral on the internet for all he right reasons. Get a three-pack of Nutrius Body Mist Berry Bliss, Coco Bliss, Botanical Bliss, for just $15.97 on the Costco website while supplies last. The set is even cheaper at the warehouse. "They're cruelty-free, vegan friendly and free from harmful chemicals like parabens. All 3 scents smell amazing and leave you smelling good all day!" writes Costco Finds Northeast. "Our favorite," commented one follower.

Kirkland Signature French Brie

French brie is a delicacy enjoyed at some of the finest restaurants. However, you don't have to splurge on a Michelin-starred meal to enjoy the creamy, rich goodness of fine cheese. All you need to do is head to Costco and pick up a 1.32-pound round of Kirkland Signature French Brie. The double cream brie is authentic, made in Normandy, France, and imported to your warehouse. While it's still a great deal compared to cheese shops or your local grocery store, like other imported items, prices have increased slightly due to tariffs.

Kirkland Signature Chateauneuf Du Pape, France

Pair your brie with a French wine and mentally transport yourself to a European bistro. If your warehouse sells beer and wine, it is the only place you should rely on to fill your wine fridge. Kirkland Signature Chateauneuf Du Pape, France, 750 ml, is a red wine from France, produced in the Châteauneuf-du-Pape region, in the Southern Rhone Valley. Known for its rich, ripe flavors and distinct spiciness, it's made with a blend of up to 13 grape varieties, with Grenache often dominating, along with Syrah and Mourvedre.

Trudeau Lazy Susan Seasoning Station

Little things can make a big difference when transforming your cooking space into a chef-worthy kitchen. The new Trudeau Lazy Susan Seasoning Station, 6-piece Set has been making the rounds with all the Costco influencers, offering a gourmet touch on a budget. The set comes with an Acacia Lazy Susan, a ceramic salt grinder, a carbon steel pepper grinder, and a dishwasher-safe glass and plastic container for salt. "Lazy Susan Seasoning Station at Costco! This includes a spinning acacia lazy susan, salt and pepper mills, a salt pig, and oil & vinegar bottles! 🙌🏻 Get the set for $23.89," writes Costco Buys.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e