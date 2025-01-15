11 Costco Valentine’s Day Gifts That Will Sell Out Quickly

At first glance, Costco may not be the most obvious destination for Valentine's Day gift shopping—but on further thought, what can't you get from the warehouse giant? Flowers? Check. Jewelry? Check. Candy and chocolates? Check. A gigantic plush teddy bear? Check. Delicious food for your home-cooked special Valentine's Day dinner, amazing desserts, and fancy wine? Check, check, and check. You get the point. If you're smart, you can use Costco as a one-stop-shop for all things St. Valentine's, and avoid a significant amount of stress in the process. Here are 11 Costco Valentine's Day items that are sure to sell out fast.

Valentine's Day Rose Bundle

Costco is already taking preorders for its gorgeous 50-stem Red Roses bouquet, available for $49.99. "We suggest ordering your flowers to arrive 2-3 days before your event to allow them to bloom," Costco advises. "Did your flowers arrive looking thirsty? No worries! Just follow the included care and handling instructions to properly hydrate your flowers. After a fresh drink of water, your flowers will blossom and look more full. Flowers pictured on the site are taken after three days in water."

Austin Cake Ball Valentine's Day Collection

How cute is this Austin Cake Ball Valentine's Day Collection? The box contains 4 Birthday Cake Cake Balls, 4 Strawberries and Cream Cake Balls, and 4 Chocolate Cake Balls, all for $46.99. "We ordered two boxes of these for our adult daughters and their families in the Bay area and in Salt Lake City for Valentine's Day. The delivery was FAST (about two days after being ordered), and the girls stated that they were DELICIOUS !!! Thanks Costco !!! You were 'spot on' and I love your consistency on punctuality, as well as carrying high quality items!!!" one very happy customer commented in the reviews.

Garnet 14kt Yellow Gold Heart Paperclip Necklace

At $399.99 this Garnet 14kt Yellow Gold Heart Paperclip Necklace is definitely one of the more pricier items on the list, but would make a lovely gift for someone special. "I bought this as a Christmas gift for my wife. It is very beautiful," one reviewer says. "The gem stone is actually larger than I was expecting as I wasn't able to see it in person before I purchased it. It has a deep, rich red color to the stone, almost like a pomegranate. The gold paperclip necklace is super shiny and sparkles. Overall a very good looking piece and I'm looking forward to the look on her face when she sees it."

Mrs. Fields Happy Valentine's Day Cookie Combo Tin

Show your loved ones some appreciation with this very generous Mrs. Fields Happy Valentine's Day Cookie Combo Tin. The festive box contains 24 Assorted Nibblers® Bite-Sized Cookies, 18 Assorted Brownie Bites, and 2 Frosted Cookies with Buttercream Frosting for $39.99 (down from $49.99). "Purchased 3 for my adult children for Valentine's Day," one shopper said. "My children were all very pleased with their Valentine's gift of cookies. I was told by my one daughter that I was 'awesome' for sending them. Another (girl) told me 'it made my day' and the third (boy) just said, 'WOW thanks mother'. Tells me I made the right decision. No matter how young or old, your children enjoy a Valentine's treat!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

AMC Movie Tickets

Recreate the magic of your first date with Costco movie tickets for AMC, Fandango, Regal, Cinemark, and Alamo Drafthouse theaters. Costco recommends topping it off with "a take-and-bake pepperoni pizza. If you're feeling particularly cheesy, move the pepperoni slices into the shape of a heart before you bake." Only you can know if this will have your Valentine swooning or giving you the side-eye.

Carole Hochman Ladies' Plush Robe

Treat your loved ones to year-round comfort with the Carole Hochman Ladies' Plush Robe, available for $18.99. "I'm very particular when it comes to robes and usually the ones I like are expensive," one customer said. "I ordered this robe not knowing whether or not I would like it, especially since it was only $18.00. What a surprise when I saw it! The color is more of a dusty purple, which I prefer, the fit was perfect and it is so soft, comfortable, and warm! All this and it only cost $18.00! I compared the exact robe online and the lowest price i saw was $36.00. I love it and want to wear it all the time."

Valentine's Day Teddy Bear Tote

This Valentine's Day Teddy Bear Tote is adorable and full of sweet treats, including 3.00 oz. Lille Chocolate Cookie Thins, 3.00 oz. Tom Clark Caramel Popcorn, 1.80 oz. Le Preziose Blackberry & Raspberry Fruit Jellies, and 1.76 oz. Baker Brothers Chocolate Brownies. Grab one for $49.99 before they're all gone.

Spafinder Gift Cards

Nothing says "I love you" like a spa gift card. Costco is offering Spafinder – Two $50 eGift Cards for just $79.99, redeemable at thousands of spas, salons, and fitness studios across the U.S. "Highly recommend," one Costco shopper said. "Made my spa reservation and let them know I had spa finder certificates to help pay, they said no problem, just print and leave with the front desk when you check in so we can verify during your service. As long as you check the spafinder website before purchasing to make sure your provider accepts them there is no reason not to save the money and purchase these."

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

These hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries from Chocolate Covered Company® are a sweet Valentine's Day gift for $69.99. The container has 4 Belgian Dark Chocolate Dipped strawberries topped with Belgian white chocolate letters spelling "LOVE" and 8 Belgian milk chocolate dipped strawberries decorated with red tinted Belgian white chocolate. "Strawberries were fresh and sweet. The dark chocolate layer was perfectly dipped without bottom residue. Packaged lovely and arrived in prime condition. The LOVE letters placed on strawberries said it all," said one happy customer.

Sugarfina Valentines Day XOXO 8 piece Candy Bento Box

This stunning candy box from Sugarfina is 49.99 and contains Champagne Bears, Peach Bellini, Pink Diamonds, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, Rose all Day, Long Stem Roses, Dark Roast Espresso Beans, and Strawberry Hearts. This gourmet selection is a nice alternative to the more traditional Valentine's Day chocolates.

Chocolate Covered Company Belgian Chocolate Breakable Hearts

This is something the kids will definitely be into—the Chocolate Covered Company Belgian Chocolate Breakable Hearts ($49.99) are hollow chocolate hearts filled with little candies and chocolate chips. There's even a mini wooden hammer included for smashing the hearts. "Fun to break and the chocolate is really good quality!" one customer said.