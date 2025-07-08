7 Costco Deals Just Announced This Week

Costco’s “Treasure Hunt” category is a fun way to find special deals on a variety of items from snacks and gift cards to garbage disposals and ice packs. The selection is usually quite random, but savvy shoppers can get some real bargains on fan-favorite name-brand Costco goods. So what’s on offer this week in the Treasure Hunt section? Here are seven Costco deals announced this weekend you’ll want to snap up right away.

Nutella Hazelnut Spread

Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa is $12.59 for two 33.5 oz jars, down from $16.99. “First time I had this was in Quebec Canada, since then it has been a family favorite! Easy to use in recipes for so many desserts.. Great product,” one Costco shopper said.

Carl’s Jr Restaurant E-Gift Cards

Costco has four $25 Carl’s Jr Restaurant E-Gift Cards ($100 value) for $74.99. A must-have for burger fans, the four individual cards also make nice gifts to divvy up between friends and loved ones. “Price can’t be beat!” one member said.

SunChips Whole Grain Variety Pack

The SunChips Whole Grain Variety pack is $15.99 at Costco, down from $20.99. Each pack contains 10 Harvest Cheddar, 8 Garden Salsa, 7 Original, and 5 French Onion. “I love that you can get a snack low in calories and that crunch of a potato chip without the extra calories,” one shopper said.

inKind eGift Card

Costco members can get the inKind eGift Card for $64.99 ($100 value), redeemable at thousands of restaurants, bars, and cafés. Make sure to confirm which restaurants are included on the app. “Feels like such a steal. The restaurant selection is top notch, and the savings makes the splurge feel doable,” one shopper said.

SnapPower GuideLight 2 LED Outlet Cover

Add some nice soft ambiance to your kitchen with the SnapPower GuideLight 2 LED Outlet Cover ($32.99 down from $42.99 for a 3-pack). “Easy to install, they look like original cover plates and illuminate hall ways, counters and rooms with just enough light,” one Costco member said.

Titan Arctic Zone Lunch Pack

Costco has the Titan Arctic Zone Fridge Cold Crush Resistant Lunch Pack with two Ice Walls, ($39.99 down from $49.99 for a 2-pack). “Purchased for long commutes in Arizona this summer. Everything is staying very safely cold. Container is expandable and fits a large lunch plus bottled drink, but zips slimmer to fit the entire thing in freezer (no need to remove and freeze just the ice packs),” one shopper said.

American Standard Food Waste Disposer

The American Standard Slim Line 1.25HP Food Waste Disposer is on sale for $69.99 down from $99.99. "Went in super easy. I loved that it also came with a magnetic collar to catch silverware!" one Costco member said. "My only comment about it after a week of use is sometimes it will get something light in it (like apples) and they can just bounce around in the chamber. Adding a handful of ice took care of it."