Cracker Barrel Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Menu After 7 Years

Fans of Cracker Barrel's Campfire Meals will be thrilled with news the chain is bringing these beloved menu items (and some new options!) back after a seven-year hiatus. Guests can enjoy the sweet, smoky flavors of campfire cooking from the comfort of their local restaurant for a limited time, starting May 6. "Our guests have been asking for us to bring back our Campfire Meals for years — and we heard them loud and clear," said Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer at Cracker Barrel. Each meal starts at just $10.99, and will "immediately spark feelings of long summer days, endless possibilities and that unmistakable joy we feel when anything is possible," Moore says. Even eight years ago fans were raving about the meals, with one Redditor saying it's the best thing at the restaurant. "It's exactly like home cooking, only even better, if that makes any sense." So what's on the menu, exactly? Read on to find out more.

NEW: Campfire Shrimp Skillet

The Campfire Shrimp Skillet is a new addition to the Campfire Meals lineup and sure to be a big hit with seafood lovers. This dish has grilled shrimp and delicious andouille sausage cooked in a buttery broth, served hot and sizzling in a cast iron skillet with yummy campfire-seasoned corn and potatoes.

Campfire Chicken

The return of a massive fan-favorite menu item, the Campfire Chicken consists of a marinated slow-cooked half-chicken seasoned with campfire spices, cooked with corn on the cob, red skin potatoes, carrots, grape tomatoes, and onions. Guests can pick Buttermilk Biscuits or Cornbread Muffins for their side.

Campfire Beef

Slow-braised beef and vegetables are sealed in foil on a skillet (you have to love that special campfire touch), served with your choice of Buttermilk Biscuits or Cornbread Muffins. Unlock the flavor and aroma right there on the table—you'll think you're in a very comfortable camping chair in front of a fire (without the mess or cleanup to deal with after).

NEW: S'mores Brownie Skillet

Yes, there are dessert options! The S'mores Brownie Skillet is made with a delicious chocolate brownie topped with roasted marshmallow and a Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar, served warm and melting over graham crackers and—the final perfect touch—a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.

NEW: Cinnamon Roll Skillet

Cracker Barrel fans who love the seasonal cinnamon roll pie will love the new Cinnamon Roll Skillet, featuring fresh-baked mini cinnamon rolls made with a cinnamon filling and covered with sweet cream cheese icing, served on a skillet. Fans of the new lineup can also buy specific items in the Cracker Barrel Country Store, like s'mores-flavored candies and the Campfire Seasoning spice blend.