Cracker Barrel Just Launched 8 Exciting New Fall Menu Items

The start of the 2024 fall season is still over a month away, but Cracker Barrel is kicking off its celebrations early with an exciting new food and drink menu.

The casual dining chain launched eight new fall menu items on Aug. 6, including a new breakfast option, a dessert, beverages, and savory comfort foods. Half of the new arrivals feature apples, which Cracker Barrel has declared the "go-to flavor for fall" in lieu of the more common pumpkin spice.

"As autumn approaches, guests are seeking flavors beyond the standard pumpkin spice and we know they're ready for warm comfort food to accompany cooler temperatures outside," Julia Perry, Cracker Barrel's vice president of marketing communications, said in a statement. "Cracker Barrel's fall menu is equipped to meet both of those needs."

The star of the new fall menu, according to Cracker Barrel, is a Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake (1,190 calories). It features thick-cut country bread soaked in vanilla custard and topped with cheesecake filling, a brown sugar streusel, and Cracker Barrel's signature fried apples. It's also served with Butter Pecan Syrup and the customer's choice of either thick-cut bacon or smoked sausage.

For dessert, Cracker Barrel has introduced a new Southern Apple Cobbler (620 calories) that will be available until Oct. 20. It comes with warm cinnamon apples, a flaky crust, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and a drizzle of caramel.

On the drinks menu, there's a new Granny Smith Apple Mimosa made with sparkling wine and Granny Smith apple puree, plus a new Granny Smith Apple Tea (280 calories) that combines apple puree with its signature iced tea. Both will be available until Oct. 20, and those who opt for the Granny Smith Apple Tea will also enjoy bottomless refills.

One of Cracker Barrel's other new arrivals is a Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie (1590 calories). It features pot roast in a homestyle gravy with carrots, peas, onions, and celery. The meat and veggie mixture is then topped with mashed potatoes, a griddled hashbrown casserole crust, and a dollop of sour cream, with a side of either hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

The final three new Cracker Barrel menu items are featured on the chain's Daily Dish lineup—a rotating selection of entrées only available on certain days of the week. Cracker Barrel is now serving a new Chicken n' Rice dish (510 calories) on Mondays, Southern BBQ Ribs (770 calories) on Saturdays, and Pot Roast (520 calories) on Sundays.

The fall menu launch comes during a period of significant change for Cracker Barrel. After months of declining customer visits, the chain kicked off a strategic transformation plan earlier in 2024 to improve its performance and profitability. The initiative has included store remodels, upgraded employee training programs, and lots of menu enhancements. Some of the new fall 2024 menu items, for example, were included in a major menu revamp test conducted at select Cracker Barrel locations earlier this summer.

Nutrition information has been included when available.