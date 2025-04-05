"TikTok famous" doesn't just apply to the influencers who have risen to fame via the video-sharing app. Many products, health trends, and food obsessions have earned the term "TikTok famous" after going viral on social media. One of the latest viral food sensations? The baked potato. According to Restaurant Business, "jacket potato" — aka loaded baked potato – videos are all the rage, increasing international demand for the white veggie smothered in toppings. If you want to jump on the bandwagon, here are 7 chains with the best loaded potatoes.

Texas Roadhouse's Loaded Baked Potato Is a Steakhouse Classic

Everything is bigger in Texas, including a baked potato. Texas Roadhouse, one of the most popular chains of the moment, has one of the most highly hyped baked potatoes in town. You can order the side plain or loaded with toppings, including butter and sour cream, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, and even the steakhouse's famous Texas red chili. One Redditor claims it is "a culinary masterpiece that perfectly balances simplicity and indulgence."

Wendy's Keeps It Simple and Satisfying With Its Bacon Cheese Baked Potato

Fact: Wendy's is the only fast food restaurant where you can get a baked potato. The side has been a staple on the menu since the 1980s, when it was introduced as an alternative to fries. It comes with shredded cheddar, smoky bacon, and melty cheese sauce – but there is a hack, according to devotees. One Redditor reveals that "some of their limited burger toppings can be put on the baked potato like the portobello mushroom bacon cheese sauce."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse Serves Up a Hearty Aussie-Style Loaded Potato

While the Bloomin' Onion is the most popular "veggie" at Outback Steakhouse, the Aussie-style loaded baked potato is also a fan favorite. It is one of the brand's most popular sides, salted and crispy on the outside and generously stuffed with cheese, green onions, sour cream, and crispy bacon bits. You can also order loaded mashed potatoes with the exact same topping or baked potato soup.

Red Lobster Has a Lobster Baked Potato

Sure, you can order a traditional baked potato at Red Lobster, served with a pat of butter and sour cream. But if you have the "when in Rome" mentality, consider indulging in the seafood joint's trademark tater. The Creamy Lobster Baked Potato is a must-order for lobster enthusiasts. "Maine and langostino lobster meat in a creamy lobster beurre blanc sauce over a baked potato," the restaurant writes in the website description of the masterpiece.

LongHorn Steakhouse Has a Loaded Baked Potato That Is Just Perfect

According to diners, LongHorn Steakhouse offers the most bang for the buck for a steak and sides meal. One popular side order is the loaded baked potato, a traditional take on the classic. The crispy and salty-on-the-outside and velvety-smooth-on-the-insde spud is topped with aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, butter, sour cream, and a sprinkling of green onions. You can also order a baked sweet potato stuffed with sweetness – cinnamon sugar and butter.

Cracker Barrel Has a Loaded Hashbrown Casserole, Baked Potatoes, and Mashed Versions As Well

Over at Cracker Barrel, potatoes are all the rage. So it only makes sense that the restaurant serves several versions of the loaded baked potato. One of them is a loaded hashbrown casserole topped with cheese and bacon. There is also a classic loaded baked potato with whipped butter, shredded Colby cheese, sour cream, green onions, and bacon. You can also order loaded mashed potatoes if that is more your jam.

Applebee's Serves a Loaded Baked Potato That Brings the Heat

Over at Applebee's, you can keep your baked potato order simple with butter and sour cream, or get it loaded with bacon, cheese, sour cream, and scallions. But if you really want to spice things up, ask for some of their zesty queso and smother it with creamy goodness.