6 Major Changes Coming to Chick-fil-A This Year

Chick-fil-A continues to grow, expand, and make serious profits even while other fast-food chains are struggling. The chicken giant generated nearly $21.6 billion in sales in 2023 alone, and is the third largest fast-food chain in the United States. The restaurant prides itself on excellent ingredients and perhaps the best chicken sandwiches for the price point. So what's next for Chick-fil-A? Here are 6 changes coming to the restaurant this year.

New Supermarket Products

Chick-fil-A fans can now have the Parmesan Caesar Dressing in their own homes, a new product rolling out in grocery stores over the next few weeks. The restaurant brand is also launching the 16-ounce Zesty Buffalo Sauce and Honey Mustard Sauce, so people can have "more of their favorite Chick-fil-A flavors in their kitchen, using these products anytime as a simple way to dress up any meal or snack," according to Beth Grant, director of consumer packaged goods at Chick-fil-A.

Returning To the U.K.

Chick-fil-A is expanding into the U.K, with new locations in Northern Ireland, Leeds, Liverpool, and London. "So excited for this. Had my first one last year," one customer said, according to The Sun. All chicken for the U.K. restaurants will be locally sourced, and there will be five locally-owned locations up and running within the next two years.

13 Chick-fil-A Items Ranked from Worst to Best

Seasonal Items Are Back

Chick-fil-A is bringing back seasonal items back in 2025, the most recent being the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and the new Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages, also available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time from March 17. "This is by far the best sandwich I've ever had at CFA," one excited fan said about the new sandwich. "I don't like BBQ, and I'm sure people will want to fight me over this next part, but I get the spicy version without BBQ sauce and American cheese instead of Colby Jack. It is chef's kiss. The bacon is better than the normal bacon as it's crispier and has more flavor, plus the sweet yeast bun is the cherry on top of a perfect sandwich. 10/10 will eat over and over again."

Customers Say This Chick-fil-A Menu Item Is "Secretly the Best"

Three New Locations In Alberta

Chick-fil-A is opening three new locations in Alberta, Canada this spring, part of the plan to open open 20 restaurants across the province by 2030. Chick-fil-A Sunwapta West is now open in Edmonton, serving up delicious chicken sandwiches to happy customers, and Chick-fil-A The Meadows and East Hills will be opening later in the season. All three locations are owned by local franchisees.

New Location In Plainview, Texas

Plainview, Texas residents will be thrilled to hear a new Chick-fil-A is opening in their town on April 10. To celebrate the opening, guests dressed as the iconic cows seen on billboards and on TV commercials are invited to come and enjoy one free entrée on the company. "I can't wait to get involved locally and give back in meaningful ways," says local owner-operator Lee Rutter, who has worked for the company for seven years.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Solar-Powered Microgrid Systems

Chick-fil-A could expand the use of solar-powered microgrid systems, with a third just being launched in Oceanside, California. The company says they plan on expanding this pilot program over the next five years in an effort to help conserve energy and explore renewable energy. According to Chick-fil-A, the previous two microgrid systems tested at Stockton and Santa Rosa resulted in 30-40% energy coverage.