Subway and Doritos Team Up for Wild New Food

Subway and Doritos are uniting for one of the best food collaborations of the year—the limited-time only Doritos® Footlong Nachos. Available from April 10 whole stocks last, the $5 sandwich is a crunchy, spicy, creamy sandwich guaranteed to make both Subway and Doritos fans very happy.

So what exactly is in the sub? According to the sandwich chain, each footlong snack is made to order, starting with classic Doritos Nacho Cheese chips, Cheddar Cheese sauce, shredded and Monterey cheddar cheese, spicy jalapeno slices, diced tomatoes, red onions, and zesty Baja Chipotle sauce. Customers can then add rotisserie-style chicken or steak, with the option to add a scoop of "smashed" avocado for an additional cost (always get the smashed avocado!).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To celebrate the cool new partnership, Subway is giving lucky Subway MVP Rewards members a chance to try all three varieties of Doritos Footlong Nachos for free: On Thursday, April 10, members can get one free Doritos Footlong Nachos with the purchase of any footlong sub, for one day only. Just use the phone number associated with your account to order in stores.

"Subway's newest partnership takes everything our fans love about Subway sandwiches – from quality veggies, proteins and tasty toppings – to the next level with the cheesy flavor and iconic crunch of Doritos," said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway.

Subway has been making some bold new moves lately, with the addition of two "swicy" menu items: The Hot Honey Pepperoni and Hot Honey Chicken subs, made with its all-new Hot Honey sauce (for a limited time only), balancing sweet honey with the kick of cayenne and habanero pepper powder and savory base spices such as garlic and onion. Fans of the spicy new sauce can ask for it to be added to any sub, wrap, or salad, as well as the "swicy" subs. The sauce also has cloves in it, which is why some customers are picking up on a "cinnamon"-like flavor.

"Sauce is pretty good. You can taste the sweet heat and it's strong enough to taste on a sandwich unlike other sauces," one customer said about the swicy subs, which started rolling out on April 3. "Hot honey is becoming the new sriracha and flaming hot," another said. Subway is also offering a $6.99 meal of the day (or meal of the slay, as the company says on Instagram). For a limited time, guests can get a 6" Sub of the Day, chips or 2 regular cookies, and a 20 oz fountain drink, with the choice to upgrade to a Footlong Sub of the Day for $3 more. Prices are higher (of course) in CA, AK, and HI, so don't be surprised if it's more than $6.99—it's still a great deal! "In today's economy?! A steal," one IG commenter said.