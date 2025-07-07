Crush Just Brought Back a Wild New Soda From the ’80s

Nostalgia is one of the hottest food trends right now. From the new-and-improved healthified version of Slice to the return of McDonald’s Snack Wraps, it is clear that people appreciate taking a blast to the past with food and drinks. Crush, one of the most popular soda brands from the 1980s, is tapping into this trend big time with their most recent product launch, a totally eighties-themed soda, taste and design included.

Crush Back to the 80’s Electric Blue Razz

Food influencer Markie Devo shared the news about the new Crush flavor this week. “Tottally rad dude!🤘🏻Crush dropped a new Back to the 80’s Electric Blue Razz soda(yes, new!). No immediate description is available yet, but I hope it tastes different than their current Blue Raspberry soda, maybe more electric(LOL!).

There Is No Zero Sugar

While details are limited, Devo shared that there will be a few options. Unfortunately, there is no zero-sugar option. “This flavor is only available in full-sugar, bottle and can.

Here Is Where to Get It

He has a few suggestions for where you can get it. Spotted at Stop and Shop and Food Emporium, it’s also appearing online at several stores. “Family Dollar gets it on July 5th,” he wrote. In the comments section, it was revealed that it is also at Walmart and Kroger stores.

Fans Are Excited

Fans are excited. “I wish it came in zero… love the label design,” commented one. “Any excuse to go back to the ’80s. I’m in,” another added. “This looks delicious,” a third chimed in. “We needed this,” a fourth added. “I have a feeling they’re going to make this taste like pop rocks some how,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

OLIPOP Orange Cream

New sodas this summer include OLIPOP, Orange Cream, and another nostalgia-inducing flavor. It’s become a quick hit in my house with all the kids who have downed a can, claiming it tastes like dessert in a can. And, it’s packed with gut-enhancing ingredients.

poppi Punch Pop

Poppi also launched another summer-inspired flavor, Punch Pop, a “modern take on the classic fruit punch,” they explain. The “juicy, knock-out flavor delivers a delicious ‘punch’ to the tastebuds, with notes of Apple, Orange, Lemon & Cherry.” Each can has only 30 calories, 5g of sugar, 3g of fiber, & natural fruit juice (no artificial dyes), and comes in a super fun, whimsical, and bold can design created by artist Matthew Langill.

Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl

And, Tyler Bowers (@teamsupernovafb) shared the exciting news that Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl is back in stores.”You’ve been asking me about this one for a hot minute – Infinite Swirl is FINALLY back (with a SHINY brand new, incredible look) and has already been spotted both in California and Massachusetts!” he wrote adding a snap. “The berry pineapple flavor continues to be only available at Speedway, 7-Eleven, and Stripes locations in full sugar bottles only (no cans and no zero) and you will want to get it while you can, I am told explicitly this time that it will be available for a limited time only.”