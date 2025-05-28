Dairy Queen Just Announced Wild New Blizzard Flavors

Dairy Queen has plenty to celebrate this year—the cult restaurant chain is turning 85 and commemorating the occasion by dropping a very special new summer Blizzard menu which includes three returning favorites and three hot new dessert drops.

Here’s what’s on the limited-time-only summer menu:

NEW: Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard Treat: A mix of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough swirled into a DQ soft serve.

NEW: Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: Cheesecake pieces, choco chunks, and strawberry topping combined with soft serve.

BACK BY DEMAND: S’mores Blizzard Treat: This delicious dessert is packed with marshmallow-filled chocolate bars and graham crackers.

RETURNING: Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat: Perfect for a DQ birthday celebration, this dessert contains pieces of cake, confetti sprinkles, and vanilla soft serve.

RETURNING: Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat: A delightful dessert containing cotton candy topping and cotton candy sprinkles.

NEW: Superman Cake Batter Cookie Dough Blizzard: According to the Snackolator account, DQ wasn’t content with five new Blizzards, and added a sixth. The Superman Blizzard is made with “a blend of cake batter syrup flavor with cookie dough pieces”, and Superman sprinkles. “The original five Blizzards are all available now and Superman officially drops on Monday although many locations are selling them early,” shared the account.

Commenters on the post are hyped about both the new and returning Blizzards, especially the Superman one. “They all look yummy and delicious. And I really want to try the Super Man one,” one said. “Yummy I can’t wait to try the Superman blizzard,” another commented. “Cotton candy is a classic for me 😌,” said a third. “The s’mores one is elite,” one fan wrote.

Lucky Dairy Queen fans can grab themselves an 85-cent small Blizzard Treat, available in the DQ Mobile App for DQ Rewards members with a purchase of $1 or more, between March 24 and April 6.

“For 85 years, we have been serving up smiles, sweet traditions and the most iconic frozen treats around. We figured what better way to celebrate this milestone than by giving our fans even more reason to indulge in their favorite flavors by offering them an 85-cent Blizzard,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). Hokanson reminds customers this is a limited-time offer and to hurry and grab a new Blizzard while you can.

For those who prefer savory over sweet, Dairy Queen also recently launched two new chicken strip options: Buffalo Sauced & Tossed Chicken Strip Basket and the classic, sweet Honey BBQ Sauced & Tossed Chicken Strip Basket. Both baskets feature four chicken strips made from delicious all-white meat, and come with fries, Texas toast, and your choice of dipping sauce including the in-house made Hidden Valley ranch. Dairy Queen points out that these chicken strips pair perfectly with a tasty Blizzard, for anyone who wants it all!