 Skip to content

Dairy Queen Just Announced Wild New Blizzard Flavors

Dairy Queen is celebrating its 85th birthday with new Blizzards and a sweet deal.
Avatar for Ferozan Mast
By
Published on May 28, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Dairy Queen has plenty to celebrate this year—the cult restaurant chain is turning 85 and commemorating the occasion by dropping a very special new summer Blizzard menu which includes three returning favorites and three hot new dessert drops.

Here’s what’s on the limited-time-only summer menu:

Dairy Queen Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard® Treat
Dairy Queen

NEW: Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard Treat: A mix of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough swirled into a DQ soft serve.

Dairy Queen Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard® Treat
Dairy Queen

NEW: Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: Cheesecake pieces, choco chunks, and strawberry topping combined with soft serve.

Dairy Queen S'mores Blizzard® Treat
Dairy Queen

BACK BY DEMAND: S’mores Blizzard Treat: This delicious dessert is packed with marshmallow-filled chocolate bars and graham crackers.

Dairy Queen Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat
Dairy Queen

RETURNING: Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat: Perfect for a DQ birthday celebration, this dessert contains pieces of cake, confetti sprinkles, and vanilla soft serve.

Dairy Queen Cotton Candy Blizzard® Treat
Dairy Queen

RETURNING: Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat: A delightful dessert containing cotton candy topping and cotton candy sprinkles.

Dairy Queen Superman Cake Batter Cookie Dough Blizzard® Treat
Dairy Queen

NEW: Superman Cake Batter Cookie Dough Blizzard: According to the Snackolator account, DQ wasn’t content with five new Blizzards, and added a sixth. The Superman Blizzard is made with “a blend of cake batter syrup flavor with cookie dough pieces”, and Superman sprinkles. “The original five Blizzards are all available now and Superman officially drops on Monday although many locations are selling them early,” shared the account.

Commenters on the post are hyped about both the new and returning Blizzards, especially the Superman one. “They all look yummy and delicious. And I really want to try the Super Man one,” one said. “Yummy I can’t wait to try the Superman blizzard,” another commented. “Cotton candy is a classic for me 😌,” said a third. “The s’mores one is elite,” one fan wrote.

Lucky Dairy Queen fans can grab themselves an 85-cent small Blizzard Treat, available in the DQ Mobile App for DQ Rewards members with a purchase of $1 or more, between March 24 and April 6.

Shutterstock

“For 85 years, we have been serving up smiles, sweet traditions and the most iconic frozen treats around. We figured what better way to celebrate this milestone than by giving our fans even more reason to indulge in their favorite flavors by offering them an 85-cent Blizzard,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). Hokanson reminds customers this is a limited-time offer and to hurry and grab a new Blizzard while you can.

For those who prefer savory over sweet, Dairy Queen also recently launched two new chicken strip options: Buffalo Sauced & Tossed Chicken Strip Basket and the classic, sweet Honey BBQ Sauced & Tossed Chicken Strip Basket. Both baskets feature four chicken strips made from delicious all-white meat, and come with fries, Texas toast, and your choice of dipping sauce including the in-house made Hidden Valley ranch. Dairy Queen points out that these chicken strips pair perfectly with a tasty Blizzard, for anyone who wants it all!

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
Filed Under
// //
More in Restaurants
  • Dairy Queen Just Announced Wild New Blizzard Flavors

    Dairy Queen Announces Wild New Blizzards

  • 6 Major Restaurant Chains Just Filed for Bankruptcy

    6 Restaurant Chains Filed for Bankruptcy

  • 7 Fast-Growing Chicken Sandwich Chains You’re About to See Everywhere

    7 Chicken Chains You're About to See Everywhere

  • Sonic storefront on striped blue background

    Sonic Brings Back Fan-Favorite Slushes

  • 9 Fast-Food French Fries Ranked by Flavor and Crunch

    9 Fast-Food Fries Ranked by Flavor and Crunch

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.