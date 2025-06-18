David Beckham’s New Snack Brand Just Dropped at Target

Global soccer legend David Beckham and entrepreneur Shaun Neff just teamed up to launch a new snack brand that’s sure to be a hit with kids and families alike: Introducing BEEUP, a honey-powered next-generation line that just hit shelves at Target stores across the United States. The brand is kicking things off by launching honey fruit snacks in three juicy flavors: Very Berry, Tropical Mix, and Sour Watermelon.

Beckham’s love for beekeeping helped inspire the line of wholesome snacks, powered by the incredible health benefits of bee honey. “Beekeeping began as a hobby with my sons, but quickly grew into a deep appreciation for honey as a powerful superfood that provides natural energy,” Beckham says. “I am excited to make this wholesome, nutritious ingredient available for active kids and families in the form of these incredible BEEUP snacks. Whether prepping for a game, performance, or the playground, we’ve made BEEUP to offer families natural energy they could feel good about eating.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BEEUP products are non-GMO and free from synthetic dyes and fake flavors, and an excellent source of Vitamins A, C, and E.

“From my first conversation with David, it was clear that his passion for beekeeping and honey had sparked something special,” Neff said. “We saw a unique opportunity to disrupt the kids’ snack space with a brand powered by real honey, made for active kids and with a strong connection to youth sports. It’s been an incredible journey working with David and bringing this brand to life.”

BEEUP is an excellent alternative to sugar and additive-laden snacks usually marketed towards children—and this better-for-you energy booster is beneficial no matter what your age. Not only is honey a natural sweetener and packed with antioxidants, the superfood also supports immune and digestive health, not to mention having impressive antibacterial properties, too.

Find BEEUP at Target (in stores and online) for an MSRP of $4.99, and on the BEEUP website. for an MSRP of $4.99.

Beckham’s love of beekeeping is well-documented at this point, with the athlete frequently posting about his bees on social media. “Who knew I’d get so emotional about my first harvest of my Honey 🍯 All started with me and Cruzie building our first Hive in lockdown 3 years ago @cruzbeckham 🍯 sooooooooo excited oh and btw it’s sooooooo good 🍯 my Bee’s produced 🐝,” he captioned a post from 2022. “I wish you would sell the honey,” a fan commented (clearly an early sign of things to come).

Beckham even gifted King Charles III a jar of honey at a British Fashion Council event in 2023. “I was worried about his secret security wondering, ‘What is that?'” he told TIME. The gesture apparently sparked off a sweet conversation about beekeeping (the King is an avid beekeeper), and Beckham was invited to see the “most amazing beehive I have ever seen” at the King’s home in Highgrove Gardens. Perhaps we will get a royal line of snacks too? Watch this space…