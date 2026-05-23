These Costco cookout finds include burgers, ribs, steaks, and grilling sauces.

Memorial Day weekend is here, which means grilling season is in full effect. Now is the time to take the cover off your BBQ, make sure the propane tank is full, and get grilling. If you aren’t sure what to buy, head to Costco. The warehouse has everything you need, from frozen burger patties and sauces to huge steaks. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 5 best summer cookout foods at Costco right now.

Chosen Foods Burger Sauce

If you like a little sauce on your burger, Costco Buys recommends the new Chosen Foods Burger Sauce, available in San Diego, Texas, and Southeast stores. “This sauce is made with 100% Pure Avocado Oil, good fats from avocados, and is Non-GMO, Glyphosate Free, Gluten Free, and Kosher!” they wrote. The Burger Sauce is so good drizzled on burgers, used as a dip for fries, smeared on sandwiches, or honestly just spooned onto anything that needs a little something extra! While you are grabbing the Burger Sauce at your @costco, do not forget that Chosen Foods 100% Pure Avocado Oil, Spray, Mayo, and Dressings are all available at Costco too! The whole lineup is there and worth stocking up on! You can also shop the Burger Sauce at Chosenfoods.com right now!”

True Story Organic Hot Dogs

Costco Buys also shared about True Story Organic Hot Dogs. “I cannot stop thinking about how perfect the timing is because BBQ season is literally here! True Story just landed at Costco in a 2-pack for only $12.99 and if you have been sleeping on these, that price is the reason to finally grab them!” they wrote. “True Story hot dogs are made with 100% USDA Organic grass-fed beef with no added nitrates or nitrites, no artificial ingredients, and they are completely gluten-free and sugar-free, so you are actually getting a clean, quality hot dog without having to sacrifice anything on flavor! These are the kind of hot dogs you feel genuinely good about putting on the grill! I would throw these on the grill for a backyard BBQ, slice them up for a quick weeknight dinner with the kids, chop them into mac and cheese, or just do a classic bun, mustard, and relish situation on a Saturday afternoon because honestly sometimes simple is the best! At $12.99 for the 2-pack at Costco, stocking up for the whole summer has never been easier!”

So Many Steaks

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Discovering Costco shared so many steaks. “Costco has some great quality USDA Prime steaks at great prices! Check them out!” they wrote. They saw New York, $16.99, Whole Boneless Beef Ribeye, $14.99, Whole New York Steak, $14.99, Bone in Beef Ribeye, $16.99 pound, and Beef Ribeye Steak, $19.99.

Young Ridge Brisket Blend Smash Burgers

Lots of influencers shared about new smash burgers. “Costco just brought in these Young Ridge Brisket Blend Smash Burgers, and they look perfect for grilling season! These are uncooked raw beef patties made with beef brisket and ground beef, with no gluten, no added preservatives, and no artificial ingredients. You get 4 lbs for $23.99, which breaks down to about $6 per pound,” Costco Fan 4 U shared.

St. Louis Style Dry Rub Ribs

USA Costco Lovers shared about some delicious ribs. “The secret to the perfect BBQ weekend is officially out! Just spotted these St. Louis Style Dry Rub Ribs at @Costco and they are a total game-changer. They come pre-seasoned with a Souvlaki-style dry rub, which adds an incredible Mediterranean twist to your classic rack of ribs,” they wrote. “Why we’re obsessed: Grill Ready: No prep, no mess-just fire up the heat.” The price? $5.29/Ib.