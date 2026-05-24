Affordable steaks from Costco, Aldi, Walmart, and more for summer grilling.

No, it’s not your imagination: The price of beef is out of control. However, you can still enjoy a delicious steak at home for under $20. In fact, there are so many gourmet pieces of meat you can buy at your local grocery stores and throw on the grill for a delectable experience. Where should you shop and what should you buy? Here are the 7 best steaks under $20 for backyard grilling.

Walmart Beef Choice Angus

Beef Choice Angus New York Strip Steak, thin, sold in trays from about half a pound to a pound and a half, is about $19.47/lb and a hit with grillers. “The steak was great, I mean great. The secrets was the Marinade that a friend told me about. I have rarely ever cooked steak, it always came out either dry or tough, but this was just right. My med rare was just right and I cooked it on an indoor tabletop grill. Would you believe? BU TTERMILK My grandmother could probably told about this but she is not with us anymore,” one wrote. “Walmart has surprised the hell out of me with their steaks. Thirty bucks for three choice ribeyes works for me and beats the hell out of 90 bucks for three primes at my local butcher. I don’t notice enough of a difference to justify the price,” one shopper writes.

Costco Kirkland Signature

Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Loin Top Sirloin Steak Boneless Cap Off are one of the best deals in town, averaging to about $18.15/lb. “My Costco always has USDA Prime of most cuts,” a Redditor says. Sometimes you can find unique cuts in addition to the regular New York strips, sirloins, and filets. “They had Picanha last week! Picked up a few of those. They always have tri-tip and other great cuts available as well. Costco is great for steaks!” writes a shopper. “Always. Only. Costco,” adds another.

Sam’s Club Member’s Mark

Member’s Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Boneless NY Strip Steak is only $13.97/lb right now, and shoppers swear it is worth every cent. “Excellent great for the grill very tender and flavorful,” writes a shopper. “Made some olive oil, butter and herb seared steaks cooked to perfection. Only takes minutes to cook. Add a baked potato and nice salad and I’ve got a restaurant quality meal for less than half the price and it’s actually better than any steak from Texas Roadhouse!” Another adds that it is one of the best deals in town. “Sam’s Club has prime steaks. They are less expensive than just about anywhere else,” a Redditor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Aldi Black Angus Choice

Aldi is another great place to shop for affordable steaks. The Black Angus Choice Beef Petite Sirloin Steaks are currently on sale for $8.99/lb. The steaks come individually wrapped, making them easy to freeze and defrost whenever you want to grill them.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Carne Asada Authentica is one of my go-to purchases at the store. Each package comes with well-trimmed, hand-butterflied beef sirloin in a classic, northern Mexico-inspired marinade of citrus and spice for $11.99/lb. It is ready to throw on the grill and is a super-easy dinner with beans and rice.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods has a reputation for selling expensive meat, but if you shop the sales you can get a lot of bang for your buck. Right now, the best deal for grillers is on the beef kabobs, stacked with steak and veggies. They are on sale for $14.99/lb. Choose from Beef Kabob Plain, Kentucky Bourbon Marinated Beef Kabobs, or Beef Garlic Herb Kabob. “Whole Foods is pretty dang good for the price and quality. I found some choice like 2 years ago and was even better than prime. Sometime steaks go on sale,” one says. “Whole Foods has really good meat,” another agrees.

Publix USDA Choice Beef

If you live near a Publix, don’t sleep on their meat. Currently, there is a major steak sale. The Ribeye Steaks, Boneless, Thin Sliced, Publix USDA Choice Beef are just $16.49/lb, $6/lb less than the usual $22.49/lb.