These frozen burger patties stand out for flavor, texture, and quality.

I love a good burger. While buying ground beef, seasoning, and shaping patties is ideal, it’s not always convenient. I always keep a frozen bag of burger patties in the freezer for those evenings that I don’t know what to make for dinner. What are the best frozen patties you can get? Here are 7 frozen burgers shoppers say taste best in 2026.

365 Organic Grass-Fed Beef Patties



Whole Foods store brand 365 Organic Grass-Fed Beef Patties nails it with this organic, grass-fed option, which one shopper calls “juicy, flavorful, and high-quality.” The patties “cook up perfectly” on the grill or stovetop. “These grass-fed burgers are delicious,” adds another. “I have tried some other brands, and I prefer these.”

Aldi 100% Pure Beef Burger Patties

Shoppers are obsessed with Aldi 100% Pure Beef Burger Patties. The patties, one-quarter pound each, are made with 85/15 minimally processed beef with no artificial ingredients. They are quick-frozen, ready to cook, and will “hold their shape and remain juicy.”

ButcherBox

ButcherBox burgers, with a clean, robust taste, are made with ground beef with an 80% meat-to-20 % fat ratio and are 100% grass-fed and grass-finished. While they are delicious on the grill you can also cook them in a pan or air-fryer.

Bubba Burger Original

Bubba Burger Beef Patties are made with only one ingredient: USDA Choice beef chuck. “Our burgers are crafted exclusively from USDA Choice chuck, the gold standard for flavor and juiciness. While other brands mix various cuts and grades, we use only premium chuck, choice graded, freshly ground in-house, and flash-frozen to lock in that perfect taste. It’s the difference you can see and savor – a burger experience that stands above the rest,” the brand states on its website. There is also a smashed-and-flavored version, or pre-topped with cheese and even bacon.

Kirkland Signature (Costco)

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Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties are a solid Costco find. Each of the 15 one-third-pound frozen patties is made from 80% lean, 20% fat grass-fed beef and nothing else. “Great find at Costco…. 100% grass-fed, 80% lean 20% fat, beef patties. Only $25.99, which equals a little over $5 per pound. Not bad at all. Check these out next time you go to Costco!” one TikToker recently confirmed.

Good & Gather All-Natural Beef Patties



Target’s Good & Gather All-Natural Beef Patties offer a juicy, slightly sizzled taste with higher-quality meat. The in-house burgers are a great value for the taste. “Great flavor and they cook up nicely,” writes one shopper. “I always love using these patties when I’m not in the mood to make my own. They’re really good quality and I’ve never had any issues with them I buy them monthly since they’re so fast and easy to cook and so easily customizable with seasonings. I also never have any issues separating the patties from the parchment paper no matter how frozen. Definitely recommend,” another adds.

Meat District SHAQ 100% Angus Half Pound Beef Patties

Meat District SHAQ 100% Angus Half Pound Beef Patties, sold at Walmart, are the GOAT of burgers. “I smoke and grill all week long. I’ve tried every frozen burger and these are INCREDIBLE!!! My husband and I are big into burgers so we were hoping for something finally good. We were tired of the cheap frozen bubba burgers people have made at bbqs. These are smoky. They’re JUICY! They don’t shrink down and they have the meatiest flavor. We are legit eating them for leftovers and we rarely do that unless we are making truffle burgers. RUN to get these,” one shopper writes.