Coke Fan-Favorite Flavor Returns for “Limited Time”

Diet Cherry Coke fans, rejoice! The soda gods are blessing us with the (limited time-only) return of this fan-favorite drink, news which is exciting enough in itself, but it gets even better… Just wait until you see the gorgeous retro packaging Coke is using for this launch. As someone obsessed with the 80s and especially the design/fonts from that decade, I’m going to snap up this soda the second I see it just because the cans are so pretty. Here’s what fans of Diet Cherry Coke and 80s nerds need to know.

Retro Packaging

The Snackolator account posted a picture of the Diet Cherry Coke cans and packaging: “I am way too excited for this one – Diet Cherry Coke is returning for a limited time with retro packaging! It’s been years since the OG Diet Cherry Coke has been out so I’m really looking forward to getting it again,” reads the caption on the Instagram post.

It’s Been a Long Time

It's been four years since we last got to have Diet Cherry Coke, and fans are excited. "I'm here for the packaging alone," one person commented on the Snackolator post. "Where can I find! This is an emergency!" another said. There's a lot of chatter online that the relaunch might be a Kroger exclusive, but no confirmation just yet.

Fan-Favorite Soda

There have been rumors about the return of Diet Cherry Coke for months now. “Diet Cherry Coke was a thing years ago, and one of my favorite sodas ever,” one Redditor shared. “I can’t drink the Coke Zero or Cherry Coke Zero because something in them triggers migraines for me. I don’t know what it is, but ‘zero’ sodas do it and ‘diet’ sodas don’t.”

Fan Requests For Old Favorites

The return of Diet Cherry Coke has fans clamoring for other fan-favorite flavors to be brought back, too. “Bring back the Diet Coke with lime and the one with Splenda,” one commenter wrote on the Snackolator post. “Imagine 90s Cherry Coke coming back,” another hopeful fan said. “As if Diet Coke couldn’t get any better,” an excited person commented.

Back For Good?

Some Coke fans don’t understand why Diet Cherry Coke isn’t being brought back permanently. “It’s like they hate money,” one commenter joked. “Please bring it back permanently!” another said, tagging Coca-Cola in their comment. “Looks like someone has been listening to me,” another said.