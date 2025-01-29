Disney Just Opened a Massive New Dining Hall With 4 Must-Try Restaurants

If you are planning a trip to Disney anytime soon, your dining options have majorly expanded. Parkside Market has opened its doors in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim. After a soft opening at the start of the year, the dining venue celebrated officially last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by VIPs – including Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Here is everything you need to know about the exciting addition to the Disneyland culinary family.

The Dining Hall Features Four Unique Dining Experience

The two-story food hall is on the district's west end across from the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage. It features four dining experiences under a single roof, each truly unique with its own chef, vision, and menu.

Sip & Sonder

The first dining experience is Sip & Sonder, and Inglewood-based coffee brand serving up coffee and treats. It is located on the first floor and features a convenient service window at the entrance. The menu features classic drip coffee, espresso, and crafty drinks like the vanilla charcoal latte "the onyx" and "the monarch" a slushy made with butterfly pea flower, coconut, and vanilla.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

GG's Chicken Shop

If you like fried chicken, waffle fries, and chicken-topped salads, check out GG's Chicken Shop. Located inside, chef Lee Wolen brings his famous Chicago-based recipes to Disney goers, who won't be disappointed.

Seoul Sister

Feeling like some Korean food? Kelly Kim's Seoul Sister is serving up Korean-inspired rice bowls with choices like beef and egg, chicken, pork belly, and tofu. Kim is excited to bring her Korean American menu to the masses "I want people to taste it and go, it was designed by a Korean person, a Korean American person," said Kim. "I also want them to taste it and want to come back."

Vista Parkside Market

Grab your food and head to the second-story Vista Parkside Market, a bar and lounge serving beer, wine, and cocktails. You can bring food from any of the eateries up there and compliment your meal with avian-themed cocktails, including the Birdwatcher, made with ice tea, lemonade, and Buffalo Trace bourbon, and the Flamboyance a pink frozen rose drink served in a Flamingo glass.

The Marketplace Is an Exciting Addition

"It is no small feat to bring a new offering like this to life. It truly takes countless individuals collaborating and putting forth their best effort to make it happen," Vice President of hotel operations and Downtown Disney Jason Smith said at the grand opening celebration. "We are truly thrilled to welcome you to our Disney family."

There Are Other Exciting New Restaurants Coming Soon

Other exciting openings this month include the Disney Wonderful World of Sweets, a candy and sweet shop with goodies like Werther's Original Caramel popcorn, caramel apples, churro toffee, and lots of lollipops, chocolate, gummies, and baked goods. Later this year Porto's Bakery, a Cuban pastry giant, will begin construction, and two new concepts from chef Joe Isidori are set to start building out — Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon, a classic steakhouse, and Pearl's Roadside BBQ, a quick-service BBQ concept.