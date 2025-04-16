8 Disney Park Snacks That Are Totally Worth the Price 

Planning a trip to Disney World can feel overwhelming, especially with all the dining options. While making reservations at the most popular restaurants across the parks is highly recommended, there are many snack options scattered everywhere, from Epcot to the Magic Kingdom – but not all are created equal, price or quality-wise. We scoured the parks so you don't have to and came up with a list of 7 Disney park snacks that are totally worth the price and the journey to get there.

Cheeseburger or Reuben Egg Rolls at Magic Kingdom

If you like burgers and Reuben sandwiches and egg rolls, head over to the Magic Kingdom for one of the top-mentioned Disney snacks, a first stop for experienced parkgoers. "I've recently put the cheeseburger egg rolls at MK up near the top," one Redditor, with the top ranked comment wrote. "I loved the pastrami and sauerkraut ones with lots of mustard. Oh my, I can't control myself when I walk by that cart and they actually have hot spring rolls ready to go," another added.

Dole Whips – Everywhere

Dole Whip is all over Disney; several people mentioned it's one of their favorite treats. "A dole whip with coconut rum at Poly is also a must," one of the same Redditors added. "It's a must," agreed another. "I love the Orange Cream soft serve at Sunshine Tree. My wife is addicted to Dole Whip Floats (must be the original pineapple) and if she doesn't get a minimum of one a day, she'll say we had a terrible trip. Haha!" another said.

Beignets at Port Orleans French Quarter

Another Disney resort serving up some serious sweetness? "I agree with all the top responses but I think it does a disservice to this comment section to not mention the beignets at Port Orleans French Quarter. Those things are addicting!" one added in a highly ranked comment. "So worth the adventure it takes to get there if you are staying at a different resort. We took the skyliner to HS and caught the bus but I think you can take a boat instead of the bus too," another agreed.

Popcorn – Everywhere

If you are on a budget, get a refillable popcorn and snack your days away. "Popcorn, it's everywhere, many different flavors and I don't feel like a complete trash bag after eating trash bag fulls of it. Pretty sure my family hates me because I will eat it from rope drop to park closing," one person says. "Yesssss. Disney popcorn is soo good. Those 3$ refills are so tempting!" another notes.

Nutella Waffle at Magic Kingdom

Over at "Sleepy Hollow in the shadow of the castle" you can get a to-die-for Nutella waffle, according to Redditors. "It's sooo good! It's my first stop in the Magic Kingdom every time," she said.

Cream Cheese Stuffed Pretzels at Magic Kingdom

Over in Tomorrowland, people love carbs and dairy combined. "Cream cheese stuffed pretzels at aunty gravities," one says. "All the stuffed pretzels are good! Have you had the pepperjack cheese stuffed pretzels? I think they were over at the cart in front of Tom Sawyer Island… sooo good!" another noted.

Jamcon Beurre

According to many Redditors, your first stop at Epcot should be Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie in France for the Jambon Beurre, a hot ham and cheese sandwich. "The only correct choice," another agreed.

Pongu Lumpia at Animal Kingdom

And, over the Animal Kingdom, Pongu Lumpia, "which is pineapple and cream cheese spring roll," is a total crowd pleaser. "This was the only thing I got to try out of Pandora this trip and it was fantastic. Just take care when eating it, The filling is hot," one person said.